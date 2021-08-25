hmv wants to hear from unsigned Mansfield artists and bands
hmv in Mansfield is wanting to hear from unsigned artists and bands who would like to see their music in the store.
A spokesman from hmv said: “We are happy to consider stocking music from unsigned artists and bands in local hmv and Fopp stores and we may also if appropriate invite you to perform live in our stores.
"On occasion we may agree to stock other local artist products such as DVDs and books.
"Before we can consider stocking anything from you, please visit your local store to ask if they are interested in stocking your product.
"Once we have considered your request, if we agree to take stock from you, we will contact you via email with an agreement for you to complete and sign.”
