History in Mansfield as brand new sports faciltiy opens at Stags stadium

A brand new sporting facility – the first of its kind in the UK – has opened in Mansfield.

The World Padel Academy (WPA) has made history as the first UAE-based padel brand to expand internationally, launching its newest facility at the home of the Stags, the One Call Stadium.

This milestone underscores WPA’s position as a leading padel academy, combining its innovative coaching methodologies, community-focused programs, and vision for growth to establish itself internationally.

Ali Al Arif, chief executive of WPA, said: “As an Emirati company, we are proud to be the first in the region to take padel to an international audience.

The new World Padel Academy in Mansfield has now opened. Photo: Submitted

"This achievement showcases our dedication to promoting the sport and strengthening ties between the UAE and the global padel community.”

Andy Abrahams, Mayor of Mansfield, said: "Welcoming WPA to Mansfield is an exciting step for our town.

"This partnership will not only bring a new sport to our community but also foster cultural exchange and strengthen our local economy.

"We look forward to seeing the positive impact WPA will have on our residents and our town.”

Steve Yemm (Lab), Mansfield MP, commented: “WPA’s arrival in Mansfield is a testament to the growing global appeal of our town.

"This partnership is a fantastic opportunity to promote cultural ties and economic growth through sports.”

James Bowring, chief operating officer of WPA UK, said: “This expansion is a significant step for WPA and the sport of padel.

"We are excited to bring our expertise to Mansfield and work closely with the community to grow the game.”

John Radford, Stags chairman, commented: “Partnering with WPA aligns with our vision for community development through sport.

"We are excited about the opportunities this collaboration will create for Mansfield.”

Carolyn Radford, Stags chief executive, added: “The opening of the new padel facility is a significant moment as part of the ongoing expansion of facilities at One Call Stadium.

“Mansfield Town has become a thriving, seven-day-a-week hive of activity for our community and this latest exciting development will enhance the social and sporting offerings at our club.“

Regular bookings at the new Mansfield facility start from as little as £6 per person and a variety of activities are now available to enjoy.

To book, please download the Playtomic App.