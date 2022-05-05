The Old Blue Bell in Sutton, which was built in 1730 and is the oldest pub building in the town.

A controversial plan to replace the Old Blue Bell on Lammas Road with houses and flats, creating 15 new homes, has been thrown out by Ashfield District Council.

Planning officers said the plan would have resulted in “substantial harm to the character and appearance of the area” and the “loss of a heritage asset”.

They also claimed it was “a cramped, contrived and visually discordant development due to its layout and design".

The pub has deteriorated badly since closing in 2014, and has attracted squatters and drug users.

And it would have had “an unacceptable impact on highway safety” because of “inappropriate" access and parking.

The decision is sure to come as a relief to local history buffs and nearby residents, who objected to the plan.

One said: “It is important to retain the pub, which has significant historical value to Sutton”.

Others were concerned about “an increase in traffic at an already busy junction”. And one resident felt the development would result in a loss of privacy as it would overlook homes on Hill Crescent, Skegby Road, Mansfield Road and Eastfield Side.

The Old Blue Bell, formerly owned by Mansfield Brewery, is the oldest pub building in Sutton. In 1988, it was designated a grade II listed building of special interest.

However, it closed in 2014 and has deteriorated in appearance since. The site even became a hotbed for squatting, drugs use and anti-social behaviour.

Property developers, Sleek Developments Ltd, based in Nottingham, stepped in and vowed to revive the building as part of the regeneration of Sutton.

Originally, a proposal for a change of use was given the green light by the council after the company vowed to retain historical features of the pub.

Sleek director Shamraiz Younas said at the time: “The building has been empty for ten years and is in bad repair but structurally sound.

"We want to provide modern and fully furnished apartments for young professional singles or couples.”

However, the council’s rejection refers to an amended plan to knock down the pub and erect 13 residential units, comprising five three-bedroom town houses and an apartment block containing four two-bedroom flats and four one-bedroom flats.