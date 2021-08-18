The former Mine Rescue Service, on Leeming Lane South, was built in 1958 and was known in the area for its lifesaving work and identifiable by its large garage doors. Now the building is home to the MRS Training and Rescue Centre and has been upgraded. The iconic garage doors are gone, and it now houses a range of training galleries, with a network of underground tunnels, where confined space training is carried out. It also features indoor and outdoor height training rigs. See trainees being put through their paces and other images after the Chad took a peek at the new building.