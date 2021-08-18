How the building looked in 1962

Historic Mansfield Woodhouse mine rescue building undergoes major refurbishment

A new chapter has opened in the story of an historic Mansfield Woodhouse mine rescue building which has undergone a major refurbishment.

By Dale Spridgeon
Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 5:35 pm

The former Mine Rescue Service, on Leeming Lane South, was built in 1958 and was known in the area for its lifesaving work and identifiable by its large garage doors. Now the building is home to the MRS Training and Rescue Centre and has been upgraded. The iconic garage doors are gone, and it now houses a range of training galleries, with a network of underground tunnels, where confined space training is carried out. It also features indoor and outdoor height training rigs. See trainees being put through their paces and other images after the Chad took a peek at the new building.

1. Learning to rescue people safely at height is part of centre's lifesaving work

MRS Training and Rescue Centre - Derek Speirs on one of the training ladders

Photo: Brian Eyre

2. New look for Mansfield Woodhouse's mine rescue centre

MRS Training and Rescue Centre - pictured are Derek Speirs, Emma Spencer, Sean Henderson and John Mowbray.

Photo: Brian Eyre

3. Centre recreates the danger of an enclosed space emergency

MRS Training and Rescue Centre enclosed space training

Photo: Brian Eyre

