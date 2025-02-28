Historic Mansfield Road house near Sherwood Forest sells for £745,000 in auction

By Phoebe Cox
Published 28th Feb 2025, 16:50 BST
Updated 28th Feb 2025, 16:51 BST
This former doctor’s house in Edwinstowe, built in the early 1900s and set on a plot of approximately two acres, was sold at auction for £745,000.

The house had been unoccupied for some time, but after being listed by Nottingham-based SDL Property Auctions, the ‘UK's most successful live-streamed property auctioneer’, the property sold for £745,000 on Thursday, February 27.

Just a short distance from Sherwood Forest, this property may need significant renovations to make it liveable again and will likely require a complete restoration down to the brickwork. However, it certainly has plenty of history and character.

Once, part of the house served as the village doctor's surgery, and many villagers recall visiting it in their childhood.

The ground floor includes several rooms: a hall, a dining room, two lounges, a study, and a kitchen.

It also contains spaces such as a toilet, a walk-in ladder, a cellar, an old surgery room, and a waiting room.

The first floor features six bedrooms, a playroom, a bathroom, a separate toilet, an airing and utility room, and a loft room.

According to the listing, there are open fires in the hall and living areas.

Its outhouses include a coal shed, a toilet, an apple store, two stables, a tack room, and a carriage store (garage).

But what does the future hold for this intriguing house?

This former doctor's home and surgery has been unoccupied for some time. Extensive work is required to bring it back into a habitable condition.

The site was sold by SDL Property Auctions.

Entrance to the Mansfield Road property.

One of the outhouses on the two-acre site.

