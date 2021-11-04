The large urban church, on St John Street is the tallest building in Mansfield, and its striking spire is a well known feature on the town’s skyline.

Located on St John’s Street in the centre of Mansfield, the church was originally built in 1855-56, with a north porch being added in 1906.

Historic England described the chancel and organ chamber and vestry roofs as “suffering from nail fatigue and leaking,” and the “structural integrity of the spire,” which is currently strapped, “of particular concern and being monitored.”

Church of St John the Evangelist is in bad condition and needs repairs. Picture: Historic England.

But despite the issues, and a scheduled repair programme delayed due to Covid, it is still ‘business as usual’ at Victorian church, in the parish of St John’s with St Mary’s.

Some repairs have already having been done on the nave and chancel roof, thanks to funds from the National Heritage Lottery Fund in, March, 2016, but more is planned.

An Historic England Covid 19 Recovery Fund was awarded in 2020, with £22,151 for capital works for the spire and tower repairs.

Reverend Chris Lee said “We are not in too bad a condition now, we used some of the grant money to make some of the bits affected were made safer, there is nothing unsafe about the building as it is at the moment.

“It is business as usual, services continue and we really hope people will still drop in and see us or worship with us. We’d love people just to come by and see what we are all about, see the building and have a look at the work that has been done so far.

“We will be having more work done, the spire still has ladders and is strapped, it’s a temporary fix, more repairs will be happening in the coming years, costing many thousands of pounds.

“Our spire makes us the in Mansfield, it can be seen on the skyline from miles away, many people are familiar with it. If there was someone out there who felt strongly about it, with deep pockets able to help with repair costs, we wouldn’t turn them away!”