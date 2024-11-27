Historian brings historical Rufford Park story to life in new nonfiction book

A new nonfiction book examines life in and around Sherwood Forest during the 19th century, focusing on a notable night at Rufford Park that received worldwide newspaper attention.

Sam Millard, 78, has lived in Nottinghamshire for 15 years and currently resides in Retford.

He has published a new book that explores a historical event at Rufford Park, which garnered significant attention from newspapers nationwide.

As a passionate historian, Sam embarked on a journey of discovery several years ago, exploring archives and court records to provide a well-rounded account of both sides of what became known as the ‘Rufford Park Poachers’ incident.

Sam stated that his motivation for writing the book came from his involvement with the Rattlejag Morris team, where he first learned about the event through a folk song titled ‘Rufford Park Poachers’.

He said: “This has taken years to develop, evolving from initial research for a booklet into what it is today.

“I believe it represents an intriguing piece of local history, and many people today are likely descendants of those involved in the conflict.”

The event occurred on a moonlit Monday night, October 13, 1851, when a group of men from Mansfield and Sutton ventured into Rufford Park.

The poachers set up their nets to catch pheasants and hares, unaware that the Earl of Scarbrough's gamekeepers were lying in wait, under orders to apprehend them.

A fierce battle ensued, resulting in injuries for nearly everyone involved, as neither side showed mercy.

Eventually, the poachers retreated to their homes.

The following day, arrests began, with many individuals taken into custody despite a lack of evidence against them.

During the subsequent trials, four men were sentenced to 14 years of transportation, one of whom was clearly innocent.

Before writing this new book, Sam published a booklet about his findings and gave talks about the story to community groups and at folk festivals.

As noted in the synopsis, life for working-class families during the early years of Queen Victoria's reign was incredibly challenging.

While families struggled to feed themselves and lived in poverty, the forests and heathlands of Sherwood were full of wildlife that could supplement their diets.

However, new laws made hunting this wildlife a criminal offense, with severe penalties for violations.

The narrative delves into the complexities of this lesser-known local event, highlighting the perspectives of a community that may include descendants of these poachers.

Families with surnames like Bowskill, Dunlop, Sims, Moaks, Robinson, or Alvey likely had ancestors who were arrested during this period.

Individuals with the surnames Brock, Herod, Charlesworth, Roberts, and Renshaw were on the opposing side of the conflict.

Sam is eager to have his book sold at local venues, so if anyone is interested, please reach out to Sam at sam.millard@[email protected]

The book – titled; ‘Rogues, Vagabonds or Heroes? The story of the Rufford Park Poachers’ – is available for purchase at Mansfield Museum, Retford Museum, and Rufford Country Park. It can also be found on eBay.