Highways England to remove 480 miles of roadworks for Bank Holiday

More than 480 miles of roadworks will be lifted or completed on motorways and major A-roads to help families have smoother Bank Holiday getaways.

Highways England will remove the roadworks by early Friday morning (August 23).

Melanie Clarke, Highways England’s customer service director, said: "We’re doing everything we can to make journeys as smooth as possible and that’s why we’re keeping 97 per cent of the road network we manage, free from roadworks.

"Safety is our top priority and we know from experience that almost half of breakdowns can easily be avoided if motorists carry out simple vehicle checks before setting off over this period."

Highways England traffic officers will also be on patrol and working with partners to help clear any incidents.

Motorists are also being reminded to do their bit to help keep traffic flowing by making sure they have everything they need for their journey by making sure they are aware of the signs and signals on motorways.