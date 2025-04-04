Highstyle: Here is your first look at Kirkby trampoline park's latest attraction

Richard and Thomas Shufflebottom, owners of the Freestyle Trampoline Park and Soft Play, are excited to announce their latest attraction, ‘Highstyle,’ a vibrant and lively climbing wall located inside their Kirkby base.

The business, located on Low Moor Road, first opened in 2017 and has been popular with customers ever since.

It has a 4.6 rating on Google reviews, with over 1,000 reviews.

Most recently, Diane Wadsley gave the “fantastic” business five stars and praised its “friendly staff”, highly recommending it for the whole family.

Racheal Winson, who gave the business a five-star rating, said it was an absolutely fantastic place! She added: “The food is well-priced and the coffee is delicious.”

Freestyle Trampoline Park is home to over 140 interconnected trampolines and activities designed for all ages.

The venue also features the Freestyle Café and the Future Freestyler’s soft play area, along with other fun and interactive attractions.

The site will be open daily during half-term and on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays during term-time.

To book a session or find out more about the business, visit www.freestyle-uk.com.

Let’s take a closer look inside…

