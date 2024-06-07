Highest rated swimming pools in the area according to google reviews — includes Mansfield, Ashfield and Worksop pools

By Phoebe Cox
Published 7th Jun 2024, 17:21 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2024, 17:23 BST
With summer approaching and the weather warming up, here are the highest rated nearby swimming pools (according to google reviews) to visit for a refreshing dip in the coming months.

Here are the highest rated swimming pools in the North Nottinghamshire area…

Rebecca Adlington at the swimming centre pictured with staff on its opening day. The Rebecca Adlington Swimming Centre has a 4.3 rating on google, with more than 150 reviews.

1. Rebecca Adlington Swimming Centre

Rebecca Adlington at the swimming centre pictured with staff on its opening day. The Rebecca Adlington Swimming Centre has a 4.3 rating on google, with more than 150 reviews. Photo: Angela Ward

Photo Sales
Rated 4.3 on google reviews, Worksop Leisure Centre has over 300 reviews. Pictured: Bassetlaw Swimming Squad pictured at Worksop Leisure Centre. L to R; Matthew Watkinson ( then 12), Jess Tomlinson (then 15), Jamie Evans (then 18), Rachel Lefley (then 17), Liam Jordan (then 14).

2. Worksop Leisure Centre

Rated 4.3 on google reviews, Worksop Leisure Centre has over 300 reviews. Pictured: Bassetlaw Swimming Squad pictured at Worksop Leisure Centre. L to R; Matthew Watkinson ( then 12), Jess Tomlinson (then 15), Jamie Evans (then 18), Rachel Lefley (then 17), Liam Jordan (then 14). Photo: Worksop Guardian

Photo Sales
Kirkby Leisure Centre has a 4.2 rating on google review. The centre has over 300 reviews.

3. Kirkby Leisure Centre

Kirkby Leisure Centre has a 4.2 rating on google review. The centre has over 300 reviews. Photo: Ashfield Council

Photo Sales
Dukeries Leisure Centre, Ollerton, has a 4.2 rating - with 140 reviews.

4. Dukeries Leisure Centre

Dukeries Leisure Centre, Ollerton, has a 4.2 rating - with 140 reviews. Photo: Dukeries Leisure Centre

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:MansfieldAshfieldWorksop