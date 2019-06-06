HGV carrying stolen goods gives chase to police on M1 before crashing into barrier

A HGV on cloned plates and carrying stolen goods refused to stop for police for 15 minutes.

The occupants jumped out of the behicle, before leaving it to crash into a barrier.

Three people were arrested, and the stolen load was recovered.

The dramatic incident happened on the M1 overnight.

The lorry was involved in a theft in Staffordshire, but was stopped by officers from Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit and Nottinghamshire Roads Policing Unit.

Armed units from Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire assisted in the incident, as well as Nottinghamshire Police Dog Unit, Staffordshire Police, South Yorkshire Police's operational support unit, and Highways England.