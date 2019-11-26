Hey Baby! New 4d scanning clinic opens for Mansfield parents-to-be

With pregnancy being one of the most special times in an expectant parent’s life, many make the time even more magical by seeing their baby in stunning detail, before it is born.

As technology advances, 4D ultrasound scans are becoming ever more popular – and something the owner of Mansfield’s newest pregnancy scanning clinic wants to offer mums and dads to be.

Emma Maxwell, Shannon Gough and Michael Frankton

Michael Frankton, director, opened the doors to Hey Baby on West Gate with a special launch event this weekend, and is already taking bookings into January.

Welcoming excited parents-to-be with cupcakes and balloons, the clinic had eight appointments on its first day.

The private ultrasound clinic offers services complementary to those offered on the NHS, such as early reassurance scans, gender confirmation, and 4D scans.

The 4D scans offer an insight into what a baby will look like when they arrive in such detail that parents have the chance to see the shape of baby’s mouth and nose, or see baby smile, yawn or stick out their tongue.

Knowing how important family are to expectant parents, Michael planned the scanning room’s design so loved ones could share the experience.

The scanning rooms have space for up to five people to experience the magic of seeing baby in detail for the very first time.

He said: “We had one family of six in at the weekend – people love being able to share the experience with their family members.

“If people have concerns about their pregnancy, and don't want to wait for an NHS scan, they can book an early reassurance scan to put their mind at ease.”

With gender reveal parties gaining popularity, the clinic also offers coloured confetti cannons and blue or pink lighting, so families can celebrate revealing their baby's gender to friends and family.

Other keepsakes are on offer - parents can also take home teddies with a recording of their baby's heartbeat inside.

Michael says that Hey Baby is planning to launch a Groupon voucher shortly, so keep your eyes peeled on their social media to catch the offer.

To book an appointment,or find out more, call 01623 272662, or visit mansfield.heybaby4d.co.uk