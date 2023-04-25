Major Hayman Rooke should be placed on the same pedestal as legendary outlaw Robin Hood, according to some local historians, such was his passion for Sherwood Forest.

Indeed the famous Major Oak tree at the heart of the ancient forest is named after him, having previously been known as the Queen Oak.

But hardly anybody knows who Hayman Rooke was – until now. For the project, supported by the Mansfield Woodhouse Heritage Link group of volunteers, aims to shine a light on the exploits of a man labelled by experts as “a genius”.

Representatives from local groups show the interpretation board and trail booklet to mark the launch of the Major Hayman Rooke heritage project. They are (from left): Chris Thompson, of the Ramblers Association, Ann Sewell, archivist for the Mansfield Woodhouse Heritage Link group, Denis Hill, local historian, Cllr Craig Whitby, deputy mayor of Mansfield, and Joyce Bosnjak, chair of the heritage link group.

The project, based at Mansfield Woodhouse library on Church Street, coincides with the 300th anniversary of the birth of Rooke in 1723.

After a military career, he retired in 1777 to live in Mansfield Woodhouse and resided at Woodhouse Place, once a 15-acre site and a property that still exists today.

While living there, Rooke became an antiquary, studying local history and ancient artefacts and writing about the Romans, medieval churches and great estates such as Welbeck, Thoresby and Bolsover.

As a budding archaeologist, he was also responsible for the discovery and excavation of a Roman villa in Pleasley Vale and, because of his knowledge of forestry and cultivation, he sketched many local trees and wrote pamphlets about them.

A sketch of Major Hayman Rooke (1723-1806), one of Mansfield Woodhouse's most famous sons and ardent supporter of Sherwood Forest.

Rooke was one of the first people to celebrate the ancient oaks of Sherwood Forest, with his favourite being the Queen Oak, which was renamed in his honour after his death in 1806. He is buried in St Edmund’s Church in Mansfield Woodhouse.

"He was a remarkable man who had a big impact on the history of the area,” said Joyce Bosnjak, chair of the heritage link group.

“We are proud to be involved with the project, which clearly displays what can be achieved when we work together as a community. Massive thanks to all our partners.”

Other organisations behind the project include the Sherwood Forest Trust, the Ramblers Association, the Old Mansfield Woodhouse Society, the Mansfield Woodhouse Community Development Group and several local community history gurus.

The famous and ancient Major Oak tree in Sherwood Forest, which was re-named in honour of Major Hayman Rooke after his death in 1806.

It has been backed too by Nottinghamshire County Council, Inspire, which runs the county’s libraries, and Mansfield MP Ben Bradley.

All were represented at a ceremonial event at the library to launch the project.

"It was a hugely successful event,” said Joyce. “Great speakers painted a comprehensive picture of the man who did so much for Mansfield Woodhouse.”

Chair Joyce Bosnjak (right) and archivist Ann Sewell, of the Mansfield Woodhouse Heritage Link group, at the launch of the project to celebrate Major Hayman Rooke.

On display was a model of the Roman villa that Rooke unearthed, which is normally kept at Mansfield Museum, and also a newly-discovered copy of a mosaic found in the villa. The original is kept at Nottingham Castle Museum.

An interpretation board, containing all the information you need to know about Rooke, was unveiled on the forecourt of the library.

A specially produced film about him was also shown, and a new booklet to accompany a Major Hayman Rooke Mansfield Woodhouse Heritage Trail was made available.

The trail has been designed to give a feel for what Mansfield Woodhouse looked like at the time Rooke lived there.