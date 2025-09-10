Heritage Open Days bring opportunities to explore hidden gems around Mansfield, Sutton, Kirkby and Hucknall

2 . Architecture - Heritage - Art & More - At The Old Meeting House Unitarian Chapel

Come and discover the fascinating history of the stunning chapel built in 1702 with its beautiful stained glass windows. Enjoy a Heritage Presentation about Architecture around Mansfield, learn a Baroque dance and take part in a Plein Art session. On Saturday, September 13, from 10am to 4pm, take part in Ride and Stride, where people are encouraged to visit churches by various modes of transport (walking, cycling, horse-riding, etc.) to raise money to support their upkeep. On Saturday, September 20, there is a programme of talks, displays and activities including Chapel & Schoolrooms open to view from 10am to 4pm; Special guided walk through The 1656 Parsonage at 9.45am and 10am; Opening by Alan Barham of The Old Mansfield Society at 10.45am; Heritage Talk 'Mansfield's Architecture Past and Present' by local expert Denis Hill at 10.45am; Concert of Eighteenth Century Music by Harry and his Musicians from Belper from 12.15pm to 1pm; Plein Drawings with artist Ann Stanford at 2pm; 18th Century dances (and lessons) at 2.30pm; Self-guided trails available; Quiz and Exhibitions on, The Chapel, its Architecture and its Refurbishment during Victorian times; The Stained Glass Windows including three by William Morris Company from Burne-Jones designs; Local artist AS Buxton and the War Memorial he designed and Old Mansfield Society. On Sunday, September 21, the Chapel and Schoolrooms will be open to view from 10am to 4pm. Pre-booking preferred. Photo: Peter Faulkner