Heritage Open Days bring opportunities to explore hidden gems around Mansfield, Sutton, Kirkby and Hucknall

Heritage Open Days is England's largest festival of history and culture, involving thousands of local volunteers and organisations.
The festival takes place between September 12 to 21, and there are a range of activities for you to enjoy.
Every year the festival brings people together to celebrate their heritage, community and history – offering the public a chance to see hidden places and try out new experiences.
This year the theme is architecture.
Now into its 31st year, this year’s event sees more than 5,800 free events taking place at a wide range of much-loved venues and heritage sites across the UK – as well as hidden gems that are usually closed to the public.
Liam Montgomery, Heritage Open Days marketing and projects manager, said: “2025 is set to offer the most ambitious and wide-reaching Heritage Open Days programme yet, and it’s brimming with great things to do.
“Whether it’s well-known landmarks and hidden architectural gems or community-led talks and immersive experiences, the sheer diversity of places and stories on offer is extraordinary. It’s a testament to the passion and dedication of local organisers and volunteers who make this celebration of our shared heritage possible.”
1. Guided tour of the old section of Mansfield Cemetery
A guided tour around the old section of Mansfield Cemetery. Notable monuments will be pointed out and discussed, together with the history of the cemetery and its buildings. A leaflet guide to the Cemetery will be provided. This is taking place on September 13, at, starting at the Cemetery Car Park on Forest Hill, Mansfield. Pre-booking not required. Photo: Friends of Mansfield Cemetery
2. Architecture - Heritage - Art & More - At The Old Meeting House Unitarian Chapel
Come and discover the fascinating history of the stunning chapel built in 1702 with its beautiful stained glass windows. Enjoy a Heritage Presentation about Architecture around Mansfield, learn a Baroque dance and take part in a Plein Art session. On Saturday, September 13, from 10am to 4pm, take part in Ride and Stride, where people are encouraged to visit churches by various modes of transport (walking, cycling, horse-riding, etc.) to raise money to support their upkeep. On Saturday, September 20, there is a programme of talks, displays and activities including Chapel & Schoolrooms open to view from 10am to 4pm; Special guided walk through The 1656 Parsonage at 9.45am and 10am; Opening by Alan Barham of The Old Mansfield Society at 10.45am; Heritage Talk 'Mansfield's Architecture Past and Present' by local expert Denis Hill at 10.45am; Concert of Eighteenth Century Music by Harry and his Musicians from Belper from 12.15pm to 1pm; Plein Drawings with artist Ann Stanford at 2pm; 18th Century dances (and lessons) at 2.30pm; Self-guided trails available; Quiz and Exhibitions on, The Chapel, its Architecture and its Refurbishment during Victorian times; The Stained Glass Windows including three by William Morris Company from Burne-Jones designs; Local artist AS Buxton and the War Memorial he designed and Old Mansfield Society. On Sunday, September 21, the Chapel and Schoolrooms will be open to view from 10am to 4pm. Pre-booking preferred. Photo: Peter Faulkner
3. Spa Ponds Nature Reserve
Guided tour covering the rich history of a beautiful community-owned wildlife site that sits on the edge of the historic Clipstone Deer Park near Mansfield. The site's story connects with Sherwood Forest, King's Clipstone, and King John's Palace. You will be taken on a walk from the site's entrance off Clipstone Drive near the White Gates pub all the way along the public bridleway and footpaths to the River Maun and then back to the entrance. The tour is taking place on Friday, September 19, and Sunday, September 21, arrive at 9.50am for a 10am start. Pre-booking required. Photo: Josh Dowen
4. St. Katherine's Heritage Weekend
St. Katherine's Church on Buttery Lane, Teversal Village, Sutton, will be open to visitors on Friday, September 19, from 10am to 4pm and 7pm to 9pm (Manor Room) and from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, September 20, and Sunday, September 21. On display will be photographs, information and stories about the history of the area, alongside an exhibition of wedding dresses through the decades; all on loan from brides who were married in the church. On the Friday evening there will be a celebration of the village's links with the 5th Earl of Carnarvon with a talk about Egyptology and on Saturday there will be coffee morning in the Manor Room, to compliment the exhibition. On Sunday there will be the opportunity to join a 'Lady Chatterley's Lover' walk, which showcases the landscape that inspired Lawrence to write his novel. Pre-booking not required. Photo: Janine Vardy