Here's where you can enjoy a free pint of John Smiths in Mansfield and Ashfield this St George's Day

By Shelley Marriott
Published 23rd Apr 2025, 11:07 BST
To celebrate St George’s Day (Wednesday, April 23) a selection of pubs in Mansfield and Ashfield are offering a free pint of John Smiths to selected customers.

Customers must simply log onto the WiFi in the pub, and they could be surprised with a voucher for a free pint of John Smiths.

These pubs are part of Proper Pubs, the award-winning community wet-led operator division of Admiral Taverns, which has more than 200 pubs across England, Scotland and Wales.

Offer is only available in pubs in England.

Cuckoo Birch on Jubilee Way South, Mansfield

1. Cuckoo Birch

Cuckoo Birch on Jubilee Way South, Mansfield Photo: Google

The Ladybrook on Ladybrook Lane, Mansfield

2. The Ladybrook

The Ladybrook on Ladybrook Lane, Mansfield Photo: Google

Reindeer Inn on Southwell Road West, Mansfield

3. Reindeer Inn

Reindeer Inn on Southwell Road West, Mansfield Photo: Google

The Courthouse on Market Place, Mansfield

4. The Courthouse

The Courthouse on Market Place, Mansfield Photo: JD Wetherspoon

