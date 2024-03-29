Mansfield and Ashfield is blessed with some cracking places to enjoy a good bite.placeholder image
Here's where to go if you fancy a good bite to eat in the Mansfield and Ashfield area this weekend

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 29th Mar 2024, 11:22 BST
Updated 8th May 2025, 13:41 BST
If you’re looking for a good place to dine this weekend then you won’t be short of choice.

If you’re looking for somewhere to eat to mark a special occasion – or you simply want to just to get out to meet a mate - then we have these recommendations for you.

Whether it’s Italian, quality pub food, Indian grub or smart or casual dining, there’s plenty to choose from.

Here we bring you some of the most recommended places around town, courtesy of reviews left by diners on Goggle. (All establishments have scored 4.5 or more with reviewers)

Have your say on where’s good for some top food via our social media channels.

And if you’re looking for a good place for a pint, then here is some inspirational ideas.

1. Refined, Derby Road

Eat delicious food at Refined Dining Restaurant, one of the finest restaurants in Mansfield, based at West Notts College. Rated: 4.8 (64 reviews) Photo: Refined

2. Capo Lounge. Stockwell Gate

Capo Lounge is elegantly spread over a couple of floors in a great spot, overlooking Mansfield Market Place on the edge of the Four Seasons shopping centre. Rated: 4.5 (1,189 reviews) Photo: Capo Lounge

3. Ciao Bella, Nottingham Road

The uniqueness of the lounge caters for intimate meetings and group gatherings that will take you from Breakfast to light lunches through to Pizza’s and platters. Serving Prosecco and Espresso all day. Rated: 4.6 (1,800 reviews) Photo: Ciao Bella

4. The Countryman Pub and Dining, Park Lane

Rural inn with a contemporary look serving an eclectic menu of simple food and gluten-free dishes.. Rated: 4.6 (1,383 reviews) Photo: The Countryman Pub and Dining

