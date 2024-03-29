If you’re looking for somewhere to eat to mark a special occasion – or you simply want to just to get out to meet a mate - then we have these recommendations for you.

Whether it’s Italian, quality pub food, Indian grub or smart or casual dining, there’s plenty to choose from.

Here we bring you some of the most recommended places around town, courtesy of reviews left by diners on Goggle. (All establishments have scored 4.5 or more with reviewers)

1 . Refined, Derby Road Eat delicious food at Refined Dining Restaurant, one of the finest restaurants in Mansfield, based at West Notts College. Rated: 4.8 (64 reviews)

2 . Capo Lounge. Stockwell Gate Capo Lounge is elegantly spread over a couple of floors in a great spot, overlooking Mansfield Market Place on the edge of the Four Seasons shopping centre. Rated: 4.5 (1,189 reviews)

3 . Ciao Bella, Nottingham Road The uniqueness of the lounge caters for intimate meetings and group gatherings that will take you from Breakfast to light lunches through to Pizza's and platters. Serving Prosecco and Espresso all day. Rated: 4.6 (1,800 reviews)

4 . The Countryman Pub and Dining, Park Lane Rural inn with a contemporary look serving an eclectic menu of simple food and gluten-free dishes.. Rated: 4.6 (1,383 reviews)