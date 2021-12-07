Here's where Santa will stop on his journey around Kimberley and Eastwood this week

Santa will travel around Kimberley tonight before making his way to Giltbrook and Eastwood tomorrow.

Father Christmas will arrive in Flixton Close in Kimberley at 6.30pm tonight (Tuesday, December 7) before moving up Coatsby Road, down Watnall Road around 7pm, along Newdigate Street and then up Greens Lane.

He will continue on to travel around Swingate from around 7.30pm.

On Friday evening, Santa Claus will “ho-ho-ho” his way from Giltbrook to Eastwood.

He will start his journey at Ikea at 6.30pm and then make his way up Nottingham Road.

He will arrive on Baker Road around 6.45pm, then get up to Dovecote by roughly 7pm.

Father Christmas will then make his way down Lynncroft to Walker Street and over the Main Road to Plumptre Way by 7.30pm.

Following this, he will travel back along Main Road to Smithurst around 8pm and return to Kimberley before taking off for his return journey to Lapland.

Kimberley Town Council is also hoping that Santa will be able to visit other local areas in the run up to Christmas.

Councillor Stewart Bain said: “We are hoping to be able to lend him a hand a few more times before Christmas, so he can visit elsewhere too.”