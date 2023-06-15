News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months

Here's when the heatwave is expected to end in Mansfield

The Met Office predicts rain and thunderstorms will hit many parts of the UK this week – bringing an end to the heatwave we’ve been experiencing.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 15th Jun 2023, 12:03 BST- 1 min read

Today (Thursday, June 15) will be a very warm day with plenty of strong sunshine.

Low risk of an isolated afternoon shower. Very warm, especially inland, but cooler near coasts with an onshore breeze.

Maximum temperature 28 °C.

The heawave will be coming to an end as the Met Office predicts rain and thunderstormsThe heawave will be coming to an end as the Met Office predicts rain and thunderstorms
The heawave will be coming to an end as the Met Office predicts rain and thunderstorms
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Any isolated showers will start dying out, leaving a warm and sunny evening.

Dry overnight with mostly clear skies, although some patchy fog and low cloud may form in the early hours. Minimum temperature 10 °C.

Read More
Charity calls for 20mph speed limits around schools to help keep children safe

Tomorrow (Friday, June 16) will be another sunny morning with perhaps a little more cloud in the afternoon.

Very warm inland, but cooler near eastern coasts. Maximum temperature 27 °C.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As we head towards the weekend it will become more unsettled, with an increasing risk of thunderstorms giving hail and torrential downpours.

Often very warm, but also more humid. Coastal fog occasionally moving inland overnight.

Related topics:Met OfficeMansfield