Here's when the heatwave is expected to end in Mansfield
Today (Thursday, June 15) will be a very warm day with plenty of strong sunshine.
Low risk of an isolated afternoon shower. Very warm, especially inland, but cooler near coasts with an onshore breeze.
Maximum temperature 28 °C.
Any isolated showers will start dying out, leaving a warm and sunny evening.
Dry overnight with mostly clear skies, although some patchy fog and low cloud may form in the early hours. Minimum temperature 10 °C.
Tomorrow (Friday, June 16) will be another sunny morning with perhaps a little more cloud in the afternoon.
Very warm inland, but cooler near eastern coasts. Maximum temperature 27 °C.
As we head towards the weekend it will become more unsettled, with an increasing risk of thunderstorms giving hail and torrential downpours.
Often very warm, but also more humid. Coastal fog occasionally moving inland overnight.