Today (Thursday, June 15) will be a very warm day with plenty of strong sunshine.

Low risk of an isolated afternoon shower. Very warm, especially inland, but cooler near coasts with an onshore breeze.

Maximum temperature 28 °C.

The heawave will be coming to an end as the Met Office predicts rain and thunderstorms

Any isolated showers will start dying out, leaving a warm and sunny evening.

Dry overnight with mostly clear skies, although some patchy fog and low cloud may form in the early hours. Minimum temperature 10 °C.

Tomorrow (Friday, June 16) will be another sunny morning with perhaps a little more cloud in the afternoon.

Very warm inland, but cooler near eastern coasts. Maximum temperature 27 °C.

As we head towards the weekend it will become more unsettled, with an increasing risk of thunderstorms giving hail and torrential downpours.