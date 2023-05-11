On Friday (May 12) there will be low cloud persisting throughout the morning followed by outbreaks of occasionally heavy rain moving westwards from the North Sea through the day, perhaps breezy on the coast, drier later. Feeling cool. Maximum temperature 15 °C.

If you’re going to the Nottinghamshire County Show at the Newark Showground on Saturday (May 13) it will be mostly dry after a cloudy start.

For more information and to find out how to get tickets visit www.nottinghamshirecountyshow.com.

What will the weather be like in Mansfield this weekend?

And it will be fine, dry and bright through much of Sunday (May 14) before turning cloudier later.

