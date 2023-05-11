News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Stephen Tompkinson found not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm
Duchess of Edinburgh’s prayers for woman hurt in royal escort crash
Adam Price quits as Plaid Cymru leader after report
Train operator to be brought under government control
Key takes from Donald Trump’s controversial CNN interview

Here's what the weather will be like in Mansfield this weekend

If you’re planning on heading to the Nottinghamshire County Show which is taking place on Saturday, May 13, this is what the weather will be like over the weekend.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 11th May 2023, 11:49 BST- 1 min read

On Friday (May 12) there will be low cloud persisting throughout the morning followed by outbreaks of occasionally heavy rain moving westwards from the North Sea through the day, perhaps breezy on the coast, drier later. Feeling cool. Maximum temperature 15 °C.

If you’re going to the Nottinghamshire County Show at the Newark Showground on Saturday (May 13) it will be mostly dry after a cloudy start.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For more information and to find out how to get tickets visit www.nottinghamshirecountyshow.com.

What will the weather be like in Mansfield this weekend?What will the weather be like in Mansfield this weekend?
What will the weather be like in Mansfield this weekend?
Most Popular
Read More
County Show to inspire a new generation of gardeners and foodies

And it will be fine, dry and bright through much of Sunday (May 14) before turning cloudier later.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And it will be wet and windy as we head back to work on Monday (May 15) feeling cool in the cloud and rain.

Related topics:MansfieldNorth Sea