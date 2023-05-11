Here's what the weather will be like in Mansfield this weekend
If you’re planning on heading to the Nottinghamshire County Show which is taking place on Saturday, May 13, this is what the weather will be like over the weekend.
On Friday (May 12) there will be low cloud persisting throughout the morning followed by outbreaks of occasionally heavy rain moving westwards from the North Sea through the day, perhaps breezy on the coast, drier later. Feeling cool. Maximum temperature 15 °C.
If you’re going to the Nottinghamshire County Show at the Newark Showground on Saturday (May 13) it will be mostly dry after a cloudy start.
For more information and to find out how to get tickets visit www.nottinghamshirecountyshow.com.
And it will be fine, dry and bright through much of Sunday (May 14) before turning cloudier later.
And it will be wet and windy as we head back to work on Monday (May 15) feeling cool in the cloud and rain.