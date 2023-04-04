News you can trust since 1952
Here's what the weather will be like in Mansfield over the Easter bank holiday weekend

If you’re planning a trip away for the Easter bank holiday weekend or just want to do some gardening or day trips out here is what the weather will be like.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 4th Apr 2023, 16:01 BST- 1 min read

The weather is expected to be largely dry with sunny spells on Friday, April 7, and Saturday, April 8, feeling pleasant in the sunshine by day, but cooler overnight.

There will possibly be some light rain and drizzle across western areas on Sunday, April 9, with these conditions being most likely in the far northwest.

Remaining dry elsewhere, though with a small chance of isolated light showers in the south.

The weather forecast for the Easter bank holiday weekend
Temperatures around average or slightly above, with light winds, but with winds strengthening in the northwest, feeling cooler as a result.

However, rain is expected to return on Monday, April 10, along with a moderate breeze with the high temperature of 12 degrees and a low of four degrees.

