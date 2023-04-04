Here's what the weather will be like in Mansfield over the Easter bank holiday weekend

The weather is expected to be largely dry with sunny spells on Friday, April 7, and Saturday, April 8, feeling pleasant in the sunshine by day, but cooler overnight.

There will possibly be some light rain and drizzle across western areas on Sunday, April 9, with these conditions being most likely in the far northwest.

Remaining dry elsewhere, though with a small chance of isolated light showers in the south.

The weather forecast for the Easter bank holiday weekend

Temperatures around average or slightly above, with light winds, but with winds strengthening in the northwest, feeling cooler as a result.

