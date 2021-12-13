Coronavirus infection rates have risen steeply across the UK in the past week, official figures show.

There were 327,467 positive test results in the week to December 3, up 11 per cent from the week before.

At a regional level, Northern Ireland has the highest infection rates in the UK, with 670 cases per 100,000 people, followed by South East England, with 659 cases per 100,000.

Scotland has the lowest rate, with 358 cases per 100,000.

At the neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published. Here are the wards in Mansfield recording the highest and lowest case rate figures for the week up to December 4.

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.

1. Mansfield town centre and Broomhill UP: Mansfield Town Centre and Broomhill in the seven days to December 4, 2021. Total cases are 46. The rate has increased relative to the previous week.7 (17.9%) Case rate per 100,000 people is now 433.8. Photo: Google Map Photo Sales

2. Newgate and Carr Bank UP: Newgate and Carr Bank, in the seven days to December 4, 2021, total cases were recorded at 35. The rate has increased relative to the previous week (12.9%) with case rate per 100,000 people now at 419.2. Photo: Google Map Photo Sales

3. Grange Farm and Ladybroook UP: Grange Farm and Ladybrook in the seven days to December 4, 2021, total cases are recorded as 42. The rate has increased relative to the previous week.7 (20.0%) Case rate per 100,000 people are now at 398.8 Photo: Google Map Photo Sales

4. Yeoman Hill and Maun Valley UP: Yeoman Hill & Maun Valley in the seven days to December 4, 2021, total cases were recorded as 18. The rate has increased relative to the previous week.3 (20.0%) with case rate per 100,000 people now recorded at 301.9. Photo: Google Map Photo Sales