Here’s how you can submit a story to your Mansfield and Ashfield Chad

Your Mansfield and Ashfield Chad has launched a new way for you to submit a story straight to our newsroom to go on our website and printed edition.

Using the link below, you can compile your story, upload a picture and submit it to the Chad – see submit.nationalworld.com or follow the ‘Submit your story’ link in the banner above

Are you raising money for charity and need support? Have you launched a new book? Has your group or organisation been out and about? Have you got an event you want publicity for? Just see our Submit Your Story page.