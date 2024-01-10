Mansfield and Ashfield’s most famous celebrities have made their fortunes from movies, music and sport.
Jason Statham has done alright for himself, as have the likes of Jay McGuiness, Kris Commons and James Perch.
Here is our area’s rich list leaders and the famous people who have clocked up a personal fortune.
Let us know what you would do if you had that amount of cash floating around via our social media channels.
Get the latest news from across the area here.
1. Jason Statham
Wannabe cockney Jason Statham - who is actually from Shirebrook - has starred in the likes of The Italian Job, Snatch, Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, and not to mention that he was a diver on the British National Diving team. Jason is worth an estimated £70.69million, according to the Celebrity Net Worth website. Photo: Getty
2. James Perch
This professional footballer has enjoyed a fine career at the top of the sport. Perch was born and raised in Mansfield. His net is claimed to be £47m, according to the popularbip.com website. Photo: submitted
3. Kris Commons
You might not have realised that this Scottish Premier League footballer, who played for Celtic, is actually from Mansfield. But he did qualify to play internationally for Scotland because his grandma was born in Dundee. His net worth is an estimated £35.34million, according to the Idolnetworth.com website. Photo: Getty
4. Rebecca Adlington
A competitive swimmer who has made a huge splash in the Olympic world, Adlington was Britain's first Olympic swimming champion since 1988 - winning two golds in the 2008 games. She also shares the record as the female Olympian with the most medals in Great Britain. She has an estimated net worth of £3.9million. Photo: Getty