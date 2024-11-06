There’s a few businesssmen that have also done rather well for themselves – with everyone’s favourite John Radford amasing a few quid on his way to buying Stags.

Jason Statham has done alright for himself, as has Kris Commons and James Perch.

Here are just a few of our area’s rich and have much they are said to have made.

Let us know what you would do if you had that amount of cash floating around via our social media channels.

Oliver Wilson - £583,000 As a prominent figure in professional golf, Coxmoor golfer Oliver Wilson has made a name for himself on the European Tour and the Challenge Tour. With victories at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and Made in HimmerLand, his career has been full of highs and lows. He is said to be worth £583,000.

Kyle Ryde - £790,000 Kyle is a professional motorcycle solo road racer from just down the road in Jacksdale. He became the youngest ever British 125cc Champion by winning the 2011 British 125 Championship. Ryde recently won the British Superbike Championship beating Tommy Bridewell by one point in the final race of the season. He has an estimated net worth of up to £0.79million.

Chris Gasgoyne - £860,000 Or Peter Barlow, as he's more commonly known. Chris, who is originally from Huthwaite, has been nominated for several soap awards for his performances in Coronation Street. He has a net worth of £0.86million.