Wannabe cockney Jason Statham - who is actually from Shirebrook - has starred in the likes of The Italian Job, Snatch, Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, and not to mention that he was a diver on the British National Diving team. Jason is worth an estimated £70.69million, according to the Celebrity Net Worth website.

Here's how much dosh 15 of Mansfield and Ashfield's richest celebrities are said to have - including John Radford, Becky Adlington, Jason Statham and Richard Bacon

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 6th Nov 2024, 09:36 BST
Mansfield and Ashfield’s most famous celebrities have made their fortunes from movies, music and sport.

There’s a few businesssmen that have also done rather well for themselves – with everyone’s favourite John Radford amasing a few quid on his way to buying Stags.

Jason Statham has done alright for himself, as has Kris Commons and James Perch.

Here are just a few of our area’s rich and have much they are said to have made.

Let us know what you would do if you had that amount of cash floating around via our social media channels.

Get the latest news from across the area here.

As a prominent figure in professional golf, Coxmoor golfer Oliver Wilson has made a name for himself on the European Tour and the Challenge Tour. With victories at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and Made in HimmerLand, his career has been full of highs and lows. He is said to be worth £583,000.

1. Oliver Wilson - £583,000

Kyle is a professional motorcycle solo road racer from just down the road in Jacksdale. He became the youngest ever British 125cc Champion by winning the 2011 British 125 Championship. Ryde recently won the British Superbike Championship beating Tommy Bridewell by one point in the final race of the season. He has an estimated net worth of up to £0.79million.

2. Kyle Ryde - £790,000

Or Peter Barlow, as he’s more commonly known. Chris, who is originally from Huthwaite, has been nominated for several soap awards for his performances in Coronation Street. He has a net worth of £0.86million.

3. Chris Gasgoyne - £860,000

Sutton born Jake Buxton made his name at Derby County after six seasons at Mansfield Town. He is said to be worth £1.18m after a successful career at Championship level.

4. Jake Buxton

