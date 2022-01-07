Here's a round-up of your favourite stories from around Mansfield and Ashfield in the past week

Here’s out top ten of what you liked reading most over the past seven days.

In top spot with almost 25,000 views so far . . . 20 brilliant photos of life in Mansfield in 1990

Following closely behind with almost 20,000 of you having a read was . . . 20 fantastic retro photographs of Nottinghamshire miners from the 60s to the 90s

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What was your favourite story of the week?

And in third place with almost 19,000 views was . . . 18 fantastic photos of Mansfield schools in the 1980s

In fourth place was the shocking events in Kirkby on Thursday with almost 18,000 views so far . . . Kirkby supermarket closed due to police incident

Sport puts in an appearance in fifth place with almost 13,000 of you reading . . . League Two transfer window: Tranmere want Stephen Kelly from Glasgow Rangers and Bradford keen on Hearts forward Jamie Walker

In sixth spot we’re back to retro with almost 11,500 of you reading . . . 25 Mansfield and Ashfield pubs and clubs we have loved and lost over the years

The New Year’s Honours puts in an appearance at number seven, with almost 10,000 of you reading . . . Mansfield Woodhouse dad and businessman in Queen's New Year honours

We all like a nose around other people’s houses, which may explain why almost 8,000 of you viewed . . . Wheelchair-friendly £500,000 bungalow in Mansfield must be seen to be believed

In ninth place was the heartbreaking . . . Tributes paid to Ollerton dad-of-two after body found and funeral appeal launched

And in 10th place was . . . Burglar 'stripped naked in Mansfield home before stealing booze'