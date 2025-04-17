Newstead Primary School celebrates good Ofsted report. School new starter class. : Newstead Primary School's new starters in 2022.Newstead Primary School celebrates good Ofsted report. School new starter class. : Newstead Primary School's new starters in 2022.
Newstead Primary School celebrates good Ofsted report. School new starter class. : Newstead Primary School's new starters in 2022.

Here's 25 cracking images which show life in Mansfield and Ashfield's primary schools over the years - including Stubbin Wood School, Newstead Primary School, Whaley Thorns Primary School, Samuel Barlow School and Oak Tree Primary School

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 17th Apr 2025, 12:50 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2025, 13:00 BST
This cracking retro gallery brings you some more magic moments from primary schools across the area.

The gallery features youngsters from Stubbin Wood School, Newstead Primary School, Whaley Thorns Primary School, Samuel Barlow School and Oak Tree Primary School.

The pictures feature a new library being opened, pupils enjoying learning about science, Black History Month and plenty more great times including pupils starting school for the first time.

And we also feature some cracking black and white images showing life at Samuel Barlow School going all the way back to 1968, including Royal wedding celebrations, Harvest Festival and the school football team.

New starters at St. Edmund's C of E Primary School.

1. St. Edmund's C of E Primary School

New starters at St. Edmund's C of E Primary School. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
New starter picture - Stubbin Wood School. : New starters begin their learning journey at Stubbin Wood School.

2. Stubbin Wood School

New starter picture - Stubbin Wood School. : New starters begin their learning journey at Stubbin Wood School. Photo: Derbyshire Times : a

Photo Sales
New starter picture at Whaley Thorns Primary School.

3. Whaley Thorns Primary School

New starter picture at Whaley Thorns Primary School. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
New starter from Model Village Primary School.

4. Model Village Primary School

New starter from Model Village Primary School. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:MansfieldAshfield
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice