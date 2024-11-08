There’s some many different criteria involved, such as closeness to school, work or transport links. Perhaps you’re looking for something busy and close to pubs, clubs and shops – or maybe something quieter and more scenic is more your cup of tea.

Some people are looking to move to a bigger family home, for others it’s about downsizing or getting on the propery ladder for the first time.

But whatever the scenario it is ultimately going to come down to your budget.

Here we take a look at the 25 cheapest houses on sale around Mansfield via Rightmove.

1 . 35 Padley Hill, Mansfield - £40,000 This two bedroomed mid-terrace property with additional store room is priced at £40,000 and is located at Padley Hill, within walking distance of the town centre. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2 . Cromwell Street, Mansfield - £55,000 A two-bedroom terraced house which is a perfect opportunity for any investor. On-street parking and close to town centre. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3 . Dale Street, Mansfield - £75,000 A two bedroom end of terraced property up for auction! Comprising entrance hallway, lounge, kitchen/diner with door to the cellar, utility room with boiler and door to the garden. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4 . Lord Street, Mansfield - £80,000 Two bedroom terrace property within walking distance to the town centre. Internally there are two reception rooms, a living room and dining room and a kitchen with a door out to the rear garden. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales