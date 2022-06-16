And through the years they have been frequented by many future celebrities.

From actors and writers to sports stars and musicians, many started out in Mansfield and Ashfield and have gone on to achieve great things.

The Brunts Academy and Ashfield School are just two schools which can count famous faces among their alumni.

Take a look at our gallery and discover a few of the famous people who were educated in Mansfield and Ashfield.

1. Jay McGuiness James "Jay" McGuiness, born July 24, 1990, is a British singer and songwriter, best known as a vocalist with boy band The Wanted. He attended All Saints' Catholic Academy, formerly All Saints RC School, in Mansfield. Photo: Anthony Devlin

2. Alex Baptiste Alexander Aaron John Baptiste, born January 31, 1986, is a professional footballer who plays as a centre-back for League One side Bolton Wanderers. He attended All Saints' Catholic Academy, formerly All Saints RC School, in Mansfield. Photo: Daniel L Smith

3. Charlotte Sarah Henshaw MBE Charlotte Sarah Henshaw MBE, born January 16, 1987, is a British Paralympic full-time athlete across multiple disciplines. She attended All Saints' Catholic Academy, formerly All Saints RC School, in Mansfield. Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos

4. Oliver William Hynd MBE and Sam Hynd Oliver William Hynd MBE, known as Ollie, born, October 27, 1994, a British para-swimmer, and his brother, Sam Hynd, born July 3, 1991, a retired British para-swimmer, both attended Ashfield School in Kirkby. Photo: Clive Rose