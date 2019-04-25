Here's your chance to work with the adorable animals at White Post Farm

Have you ever dreamed of working alongside goats, cows, reptiles and other animals?

Well now is your chance - White Post farm in Farnsfield is recruiting seasonal service assistants to help look after the animals.

Operations manager Martin

Seasonal service assistants, or 'yardies' get involved in all sorts - cleaning the animals out, hosting animal holding sessions, and welcoming youngsters on school visits.

The role incorporates customer service as well as helping with the animals - you will get the chance to interact with visitors.

If this sounds like a job for you, head down to White Post farm on Saturday April 27 from 8.30 to meet the team and fill out an application form.

The work is part-time and seasonal, so if you do not need full time work, and you are flexible with your hours, this may be the ideal job for you.

Here are some more essentials:

• You must be 17 or older.

• You must have your own vehicle or be able to get the the farm easily.

• You must be able to work weekends, school holidays and bank holidays.

• You must be confident, enthusiastic and able to speak in front of large groups of people.

Please bring a photo with you.