Here's your chance to work at Four Season's ‘Ping Pong Parlour’

If you've ever fancied getting paid to improve your table tennis game, now is your chance

The popular Ping Pong Parlour in the Four Seasons shopping centre is looking to recruit part time staff as the sport students who run the parlour, Joe O’Neill and Brendan Arnold, are off to university.

Joe ONeill (left) and Brendan Arnold

After Joe and Brendan proved to be a great success with its visitors, the Four Seasons is now recruiting staff who enjoy meeting new people, and are enthusiastic about being part of a team.

The roles will be part-time and will offer the chance for applicants to improve their table tennis game, and build positive relationships with the community.

Rebekah O’Neill, Four Seasons centre manager, said: “Our previous ping pong parlour team was a huge hit with everyone who used the facilities, so we are really pleased to be able to offer such unique opportunities as these to others. When we launched last August in partnership with Table Tennis England, we never imagined it would thrive as well as it has done.

“As the roles are very much about dealing with the general public, we are looking for applicants who not only enjoy meeting new people but have enthusiasm and passion for being part of a team. It will also provide great experience for anyone looking to develop their skillset.”

Joe and Brendan have both worked at the parlour since it opened, whilst also studying for a BTEC in Sports and Exercise Science at Vision West Nottinghamshire College.

They have now secured places at Lincoln University to continue their studies in Sports Science.

Joe said: “I’ve loved working there, especially meeting new people and encouraging shoppers to be fit and active. It also slotted in well around my studies and has given me some really relevant work experience.”

The Ping Pong Parlour in the Hive is one of many in shopping centres up and down the country, which were launched in partnership with Table Tennis England.

Applicants for the ping pong parlour role must be 16 years and over, and can apply by sending a CV to Rebekah.oneill@fourseasonsshopping.co.uk.