Here's when your bins will be collected over Christmas and New Year in Mansfield

With all the wrapping paper and packaging that mounts up over the festive period, bin day seems more important than ever.

The usual bin collection service will be changing in Mansfield between Monday, December 21 and January 4.

Bins in Sheffield

Alternative dates have been released by district councils in Derbyshire for when rubbish will be collected over the festive period.

If your usual green bin day is Wednesday December 25, it will be emptied on Saturday December 21.

If your usual green bin day is Thursday December 26, it will be emptied on Saturday December 28.

If your usual blue bin day is Wednesday January 1, it will be emptied on Saturday January 4.

Please ensure your bin is out by 6am on these days.

All other collections will take place as normal.

If Mansfield District Council is unable to empty your bin due to severe weather, you can leave your bin out and it will be emptied as soon as possible.

A spokesperson for the council said: “We will not be supplying printed stickers of Christmas collection arrangements for your bin so please make a note of the changes and make sure all your family, friends and neighbours are aware.”