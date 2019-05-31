Over 150 wellness seekers are expected at Ransom Wood this weekend, as The Turtle Lodge Festival returns.

The annual wellbeing gathering aims to bring the atmosphere of Glastonbury's Green Fields to Mansfield.

Here's what you can expect at Mansfield's wellbeing festival

The festival will be spread over two days, with additional outdoor activities included in the ticket price, to make the most of the beautiful woodland at Ransom Wood.

The festival is for like-minded individuals to come together to enhance and improve all aspects of their own wellbeing, self-development, self-exploration and self-empowerment.

Jason Sewell, the festival's organiser said: "Although Ransom Wood is not far from the centre of Mansfield, being in the woodland makes you feel like you've got got away from it all.

"The whole ethos of Turtle Lodge is that everyone feels they have contributed, and come away feeling rejuvenated. The festival attracts a lovely, friendly crowd, and people leave feeling that they have made lots of new friends.

Jason holds a monthly sweat lodge purification ceremony, a healing ceremony traditionally practised by the indigenous population of The Americas.

The sweat lodge is a covered dome created out of bent willow saplings, and is a place to cleanse and connect with nature, the elements and the spirit.

The idea for the festival was born out of Jason's passion for the ceremony.

He said: "You feel connected to the earth and each other during the purification ceremony, and I wanted to spread that energy.

"In American Indigenous communities, it is the fabric of the community."

The festival will offer a mix of indoor and outdoor activities, including gong baths, Tai Chi, Yoga, drumming circles, meditation and mindfulness.

Over at the Forever Green restaurant, festival goers can enjoy a vegetarian cafe and juice bar with ambient music, stalls and therapists.

Children are also welcome, with special yoga and mindfulness workshops being held for youngsters.

Jason added: "With technology and the speed of life, people are connected in one way, but can also feel very disconnected.

"The idea of the festival is to feel the connection with each other, and on a spiritual level."

The festival will take place June 1-2, and tickets are still available here: ticketsource.co.uk/turtle-lodge-festival

