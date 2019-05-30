We celebrated Her Majesty's Diamond Jubilee with a souvenir special

Here's what was in the Chad seven years ago

Here's the news that was making headlines in Mansfield in May 2012

From cafe openings to Jubilees, here's what was in our pages in May 2012.

Young chefs from Kirkby shared their recipes with in a cookbook to mark the Queens Jubilee

1. Kirkby pupils get cooking

Students from Dukeries College in Ollerton took part in a catwalk to showcase their latest fashion creations as part of an annual art exhibition.

2. Fashion students enjoyed an evening on the catwalk

Time Caf Bar in the Four Seasons Shopping Centre was officially opened by Mansfield mayor Tony Egginton

3. Cafe just the tonic for Four Seasons

FANS of TVs Antiques Roadshow geared up for the programme's live broadcast from Newstead Abbey on 14th June

4. Antique treasures head to Newstead

