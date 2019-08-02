Here's what the weather will be like

Sunshine and isolated showers have been forecast for today (Friday, August 2).

A cloudy start, especially over parts of Lincolnshire, any clearer spells further west.

Bright or sunny spells developing widely during the morning, but isolated showers are also possible, some of these perhaps becoming heavy in the west by the afternoon.

Maximum temperature 23 °C.

Showers soon dying out leaving a dry evening.

Cloud developing overnight, with some hill fog possible over the hills by dawn.

Minimum temperature 13 °C.