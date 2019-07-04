Here's what Mansfield's newest four bedroom homes will look like

A developer has unveiled what its new development of four-bedroom homes in Forest Town will look like once complete.

Harron Homes' new development, Forest Reach, is situated off Newlands Road, and all 52 four bedroomed homes are exclusively for market sale.

This is what the new four-bedroom homes will look like, once complete

Harron will also contribute towards affordable housing, open spaces, and education, as well as to Mansfield's allotment scheme.

Among the homes now available to reserve at the development is the detached Windsor, which boasts a light and airy living room, a versatile kitchen/diner with French doors leading to the private rear garden, a utility room, a guest cloakroom, and an integral garage on its ground floor.

The landing then leads to four bedrooms, one of which comes complete with an en-suite and dressing area, plus a stylish family bathroom.

The Help to Buy scheme is available at Forest Reach, enabling first-time buyers and those with a property to sell to move to a brand new home with an equity loan of up to 20 per cent of the full price of the property, with a five per cent deposit and 75 per cent mortgage. The equity loan is interest free for the first five years.

The inside of a show home similar to the homes at Forest Reach

Natalie Griffiths, sales and marketing director at Harron Homes North Midlands, said: “We’re thrilled to have launched Forest Reach, which will help property-seekers in the Mansfield area to move onto or up the property ladder in style.

“Not only will those who reserve here gain a beautiful, brand new home that they can mould however they see fit, but they will also benefit from highly-desirable location that’s complimented by the breath-taking natural scenery.

“Given the level of interest that we’ve already received here, we don’t expect the homes to remain on the market for long, so I would urge anyone who’s interested joining this exciting new community to register their interest, or face missing out!”

Forest Reach is located off Newlands Road in Forest Town, Mansfield, NG19 0HX, and the sales office is open Thursday to Monday from 10.30am to 5.30pm.

The dining room

To register your interest and for further sales information, call 01623 549001.

The living room