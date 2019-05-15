Here's what crimes have been happening near you in Mansfield

Here are the crimes reported in Mansfield from noon on May 7, until noon on May 14.

Only areas with reported crimes are listed.

(Stock image)

Broomhill

Theft other:

A purse was stolen from a property on Westfield Lane. This was reported to police on Tuesday May 7.

Cumberlands

Burglary other than dwelling;

There was an attempted garage break on Balderton Court. This was reported to the police on Tuesday May 7. Damage caused to the lock and the padlock is missing

Theft from motor vehicle:

A vehicle was broken into on Pembleton Drive between 9pm on Sunday May 12 and 08.03am on Monday May 13. Items were stolen from within.

Nissan Juke was broken into overnight on Wainwright Avenue Monday May 13 and Tuesday May 14. Small change was stolen from inside.

Ladybrook:

Theft from motor vehicle:

Vehicle broken into on Bancroft Lane, between 10.30pm and 11.30pm on Thursday May 9. A bag and items were stolen from within.

Lindhurst:

Burglary other than dwelling;

A shed has been broken into, on Chatsworth Drive and items have been stolen. This was reported to the police on Saturday May 11. There was damage to a gate at the address.

A Honda CB125 motorbike and three pushbikes were stolen from a garage on Yeovil Court, Tedburn Drive. This happened overnight Monday May 13.

Theft of motor vehicle:

White Mercedes Sprinter Van stolen without keys on Sunday May 5 at 10.10pm from Southwell Road West.

A motorbike was stolen from a driveway on Parkstone Avenue, between midnight and 6.30am on Tuesday May 14.

Oaktree:

Burglary dwelling:

A Vauxhall Grand Land X vehicle was stolen from a driveway on Mappleton Drive. This happened between the hours of 9pm on Monday May 13, and 9.05am hours on Tuesday May 14. Keys were stolen from inside the address, but unsure how entry to the property was gained.

Theft other:

A push bike was stolen from the side of a property on Bramble Lane, between the hours of 3.00am and 9.30am on Saturday May 11.

Theft of motor vehicle:

A Gladiator 125 scooter motorbike was stolen from Kedleston Walk. This happened at 3.30pm on Monday May 13.

Pleasley Hill:

Burglary dwelling:

Property was broken into on Heron Way. Locks on the back patio doors were damaged to gain entry. This happened approximately 4.30pm hours on Wednesday May 8.

Theft of motor vehicle:

Mercedes Sprinter van was stolen without keys from a commercial yard on Chesterfield Road North. This happened at 2.15pm on Friday May 10.

Theft from motor vehicle:

A car was broken into overnight, between the hours of 00.30am and 9.45am on the May 12. Locks have been damaged, and items stolen. At the same time and location, the garden shed was broken into and a Trek mountain bike in silver grey was stolen.

Portland:

Burglary dwelling:

A male entered a property uninvited and wandered through the address on Cavendish Street on Tuesday May 7 at 10am. He claimed that he had come to “do the boiler”

Burglary other than dwelling:

Fire door was forced and tools were stolen from a commercial building on Abbey Industrial Park- Hermitage Way, on Monday May 13.

Ravensdale:

Burglary dwelling:

Between 11.00am and 3pm on Saturday May 11, there was an attempted to gain entry to an address on Bilbrough Road by attempting to smash the UPVC panel below a window.

Theft other:

Prescription tablets were stolen from within a property on Sandy Lane, this occurred on May 6. It was reported to the police on Tuesday May 7.

Cash and bank cards were stolen from within a property on Gladstone Street. This happened on Tuesday May 7.

Cash and bank cards were stolen and used to obtain money from a cash machine. The items were stolen from a property on Bilbrough Road and was reported to the police on Saturday May 11.

Theft from motor vehicle:

Vehicle was broken into whilst in a car park on Sherwood Hall Road. This happened between 8.50am and 10.40pm on Friday May 10. Hairdressing equipment was stolen from within.

Robin Hood:

Burglary other than dwelling;

Detached garage was broken into Worcester Avenue at 11:51pm on Tuesday May 7. Rear window was smashed to gain entry.

Theft other:

A brown wallet was left on a bus on Thursday May 9 between the hours of 12.30 and 12.45pm This had not been handed into the bus company.

Sherwood:

Theft from motor vehicle:

Toyota Corolla was broken into, no damage was caused. Cash and cards were stolen from within. This happened on Chesterfield Road and was reported to the police on Monday May 13.

Town Centre:

Burglary other than dwelling:

The lock has been broken off the side gate to a boarded up shop on Church Street on Monday May 8 at midnight. Entry was not gained.

Theft other:

A phone was stolen from a nightclub on Clumber Street at approximately 04.10am on Sunday May 12. Phone was taken from the callers hand whilst it was being used.

Cash stolen from a wallet whilst in a public house on Church Street, on Monday May 13, at approximately 8.47pm.

Warsop / Birklands:

Burglary dwelling:

Property on Church Street was broken into just after midnight on Saturday May 11. Items were taken.

If you have any information relating to the above criminal activity please contact the Nottinghamshire Police Safer neighbourhood team onManssouthnpt@nottinghamshire.pnn.police.uk or call 101.