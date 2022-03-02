Here is where you can drop off donations for Ukraine in and around Eastwood

The invasion of Ukraine has dominated the headlines in recent weeks, with people in Eastwood and Kimberley feeling compelled to help where they can, as many Ukrainians are forced to flee their homes.

In a fantastic show of community spirit, a number of drop-off points have been organised in the area for lorries to be loaded with donations of food, toiletries and first aid items.

Items required are:

Basic first aid, pain killers, protein bars, tinned and packet food, toiletries, feminine hygiene products, tools, warm clothing, nappies, torches and camping equipment.

Here is the list of drop-off points, which we will update as more locations are announced.

1. Brinsley Parish Hall Brinsley Parish Council is collecting donations between 9.30am and 12pm until Sunday, March 6. They also need sturdy cardboard boxes to pack the items in. Photo: submitted Photo Sales

2. GT Cars taxi office The GT Cars taxi office at 233 Nottingham Road, Eastwood, is taking donations. Most required items are nappies, baby milk, sanitary products, toiletries, sleeping bags and tinned/long-life foods. Photo: submitted Photo Sales

3. Pout beauty salon The salon on Nottingham Road, Eastwood, is taking donations of nappies, baby milk, sanitary products, toiletries, sleeping bags and tinned/long-life foods. Photo: submitted Photo Sales

4. Oliver's Pub and Kitchen Reece Oliver is joining a convoy of trucks and vans heading to the Polish/Ukrainian border on March 9 and is collecting donations. If you can help Reece by donating, phone him on 07590 058748. Photo: submitted Photo Sales