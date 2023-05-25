Here is what the weather will be like for the Bank Holiday weekend in Mansfield

Tomorrow (Friday, May 26) will be a mostly dry and warm day, with bright or sunny spells. However, isolated light showers are possible across the northwest once again. Maximum temperature 21 °C.

It will be dry and warm on Saturday, May 27, with sunny spells before becoming rather cloudy and breezy on Sunday, May 28, with the risk of a few light showers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What will the weather be like in Mansfield this weekend?