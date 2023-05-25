Here is what the weather will be like for the Bank Holiday weekend in Mansfield
It’s another three day weekend as the Spring Bank Holiday is taking place on Monday, May 29, so this is what the weather will be like in Mansfield.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 25th May 2023, 14:16 BST- 1 min read
Tomorrow (Friday, May 26) will be a mostly dry and warm day, with bright or sunny spells. However, isolated light showers are possible across the northwest once again. Maximum temperature 21 °C.
It will be dry and warm on Saturday, May 27, with sunny spells before becoming rather cloudy and breezy on Sunday, May 28, with the risk of a few light showers.
It will be largely dry on Bank Holiday Monday (May 29), with sunny spells, but still breezy.