Here comes Christmas! 10 things to do this weekend in Mansfield and Ashfield

It’s still not December, but the decorations are going up and the shopping is in full swing. The countdown to Christmas is well and truly on in Mansfield and Ashfield.

Our guide to things to do and places to go over the weekend very much has a festive theme, with activities ranging from lantern-making to face-painting and venues ranging from the theatre to an ice bar.

Christmas kicks off in style at Sutton, where the town stages its lights switch-on with a major event that features a host of attractions.

Warsop also gets in the yuletide mood with a family event laced with live music, street entertainment and a giant snow globe.

Santa will be at both events, and you can also meet him in his grotto at the Four Seasons Shopping Centre in Mansfield.

Shows at the town’s Palace Theatre include a ‘Christmas Memories’ special and music from the likes of Prince, Bon Jovi and Eagles.

And topping the bill is veteran comedian Bobby Davro, who is sure to brighten up your weekend with a a gig at the John Fretwell Complex to raise money for children’s Christmas toys at King’s Mill Hospital.

1. Big lights switch-on in Sutton Christmas comes to Sutton on Thursday night when Ashfield District Council stages the town's lights switch-on from 4.30 pm to 7.30 pm. The event will feature a bustling market, with more than 40 stalls selling food, drink and festive gifts, singing by school choirs and soloists, Santa and his sleigh, free face-painting and funfair rides. Exciting 3D feature lighting will add extra gloss to the switch-on

2. Comedy legend Bobby Davro in town The Christmas Toy Appeal for children at King's Mill Hospital in Sutton receives a huge boost on Friday night when comedy legend Bobby Davro stars in a fundraising show at the John Fretwell Complex in Mansfield. As well as the gig, there will be photo opportunities and a question-and-answer session with Davro, plus hot food and a memorabilia auction.

3. Musical memories for Christmas Mansfield's Palace Theatre hosts a heartwarming, spirit-lifting afternoon of festive nostalgia on Friday afternoon with 'Christmas Memories', a show by Neil Sands Productions. Join veteran theatre producer Neil (pictured), a wonderful cast and a shimmering stage-set on a sleigh-ride journey that takes you through 60 of your all-time favourite Christmas songs and carols

4. Festive family fun in Warsop The chance to take a selfie in a giant snow globe is just one of the attractions at a family event to herald Christmas that takes place in Warsop on Saturday (3 pm to 8 pm). There will also be a Christmas market, late-night shopping, Santa in his grotto, live music by Connie and the Rogues, fairground rides, and fun with Captain Mansfield and his team. Street entertainment will feature jugglers and bubble-blowers, and don't miss the Star Wars v The Grinch show!