That means you’ll be needing some ideas for how to make the best of your time. So we have compiled a fresh list of no fewer than 28 things to do and places to go across Mansfield, Ashfield, Worksop, Retford and the wider Nottinghamshire area, including family days out.

The region’s theatres are taking centre stage with a whole host of entertaining shows in the coming days. Mansfield’s Palace pays tribute to big names, such as Neil Diamond, Bob Marley, Duran Duran, Spandau Ballet, Depeche Mode, Human League and Tears For Fears, as well as hosting hit shows such as ‘That’ll Be The Day’ and ‘Vampires Rock’.

‘The Magical Mayhem Show’ is sure to light up Worksop’s Acorn Theatre, while the music of the Glenn Miller Big Band is sure to get Retford’s Majestic Theatre in the swing. Even Southwell Minster gets in on the act with a performance of ‘Romeo And Juliet’.

The Nottinghamshire Festival Of Science And Curiosity has two more days to run to coincide with the half-term break. Workshops and events grace venues such as Mansfield Museum, Mansfield Woodhouse Library, Blidworth Library, Bassetlaw Museum, Worksop Library and Retford Library.

Also with half-term in mind are family fun activities at Mansfield Museum, a treasure hunt at Bull Farm Park in Mansfield, a magical fairy trail at Rufford Abbey Country Park, a new play area at Selston, historical high jinks at Bolsover Castle and several hands-on events at The Harley Gallery at Welbeck.

Before you set off for your chosen destination, please check its website to confirm opening times and admission prices. Have a great weekend!

1 . Reliving the memorable musical era of the 80s Duran Duran, Spandau Ballet, Human League, Ultravox, Tears For Fears, Depeche Mode, OMD, Japan, ABC, Soft Cell. Just some of the bands who helped make the 1980s' era of the New Romantic, Synth-pop and New Wave genres a memorable musical decade. And they are also some of the bands whose hits are featured in a 'Calling Planet Earth' show at Mansfield's Palace Theatre next Wednesday night. They are performed by an incredible live band, with awesome symphonic arrangements and stunning vocals.

2 . Get up close and personal with birds of prey Get up and close and personal with birds of prey and learn some interesting facts about them at an event that is part of the ongoing Nottinghamshire Festival Of Science And Curiosity. It takes place at Mansfield Museum tomorrow (Thursday) from 10.30 am to 2 pm and is hosted by an experienced falconer, who has all the knowledge to answer any questions you want to ask. You will also be able to have photos taken with the birds.

3 . Fairy trail for the kids at Rufford Country Park Take the kids on a magical fairy trail at Rufford Abbey Country Park any day this half-term, including at the weekend, until Sunday, February 25 (10 am to 3.30 pm). Embark on a whimsical journey through woodlands, meadows and lakes, where fairies and pixies await. Encounter enchanting beings, enjoy interactive fun and let imaginations soar. Trail sheets can be picked up from the courtyard gift shop.

4 . Rock 'n' roll journey through the decades Celebrate the most iconic moments in comedy and pop culture from the 1950s to the 1980s in 'That'll Be The Day', a fabulous rock 'n' roll show that takes place at Mansfield's Palace Theatre tomorrow night (Thursday). Combining uproarious comedy sketches and impersonations with breathtaking vocals and dazzling musicianship, the show has been touring the country for many years and is renowned as being in a league of its own.