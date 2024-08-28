Here are the nine best independent shops in Mansfield – according to Chad readers.

Your Chad asked readers on Facebook to share their thoughts on the best independent shop in Mansfield.

Readers were quick to share their suggestions on www.facebook.com/mansfieldchad.

The following businesses were named by readers as of 6pm on Wednesday, August 28.

This photo article aims to support independent businesses by sharing nine of your favourite shops…

1 . Gonk World The most popular shop, recommended by readers, is Gonk World, located inside Mansfield Four Seasons Shopping Centre.

2 . The Underworld Another popular independent shop that was recommended is The Underworld Shop, located on Bridge Street in Mansfield.

3 . Ground Zero Comics Ground Zero Comics is situated on Toothill Lane in Mansfield. The store has received numerous recommendations from online readers.

4 . Credible Clothing Recommended by multiple readers, Credible Clothing on Leeming Street is another independent retailer that made the list.