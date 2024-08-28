Here are the nine best independent shops in Mansfield – according to Chad readers

By Phoebe Cox
Published 28th Aug 2024, 18:41 BST
Here are the nine best independent shops in Mansfield – according to Chad readers.

Your Chad asked readers on Facebook to share their thoughts on the best independent shop in Mansfield.

Readers were quick to share their suggestions on www.facebook.com/mansfieldchad.

The following businesses were named by readers as of 6pm on Wednesday, August 28.

This photo article aims to support independent businesses by sharing nine of your favourite shops…

The most popular shop, recommended by readers, is Gonk World, located inside Mansfield Four Seasons Shopping Centre.

1. Gonk World

The most popular shop, recommended by readers, is Gonk World, located inside Mansfield Four Seasons Shopping Centre. Photo: Gonk World Mansfield

Photo Sales
Another popular independent shop that was recommended is The Underworld Shop, located on Bridge Street in Mansfield.

2. The Underworld

Another popular independent shop that was recommended is The Underworld Shop, located on Bridge Street in Mansfield. Photo: The Underworld Mansfield alternative Clothing & head shop/Facebook·

Photo Sales
Ground Zero Comics is situated on Toothill Lane in Mansfield. The store has received numerous recommendations from online readers.

3. Ground Zero Comics

Ground Zero Comics is situated on Toothill Lane in Mansfield. The store has received numerous recommendations from online readers. Photo: Ground Zero Comics/Richard Reynolds

Photo Sales
Recommended by multiple readers, Credible Clothing on Leeming Street is another independent retailer that made the list.

4. Credible Clothing

Recommended by multiple readers, Credible Clothing on Leeming Street is another independent retailer that made the list. Photo: Credible Clothing

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:MansfieldChadFacebook

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.