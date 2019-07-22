Here are the most common noise complaints in Mansfield

Here are the most common causes of noise complaints to the authority.

1. Barking dogs 117 noise complaints were made in relation to barking dogs ugc Buy a Photo

2. Unspecified domestic noise 33 complaints were made of domestic noise that was unspecified. ugc Buy a Photo

3. Loud voices 29 complaints were made about loud voices ugc Buy a Photo

4. Music 81 complaints were made related to domestic loud music ugc Buy a Photo

View more