Here are the most common noise complaints in Mansfield

Here are the most common noise complaints in Mansfield

There were 362 noise complaints received by Mansfield District Council in 2018

Here are the most common causes of noise complaints to the authority.

117 noise complaints were made in relation to barking dogs

1. Barking dogs

117 noise complaints were made in relation to barking dogs
ugc
Buy a Photo
33 complaints were made of domestic noise that was unspecified.

2. Unspecified domestic noise

33 complaints were made of domestic noise that was unspecified.
ugc
Buy a Photo
29 complaints were made about loud voices

3. Loud voices

29 complaints were made about loud voices
ugc
Buy a Photo
81 complaints were made related to domestic loud music

4. Music

81 complaints were made related to domestic loud music
ugc
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5