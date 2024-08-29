Here are the eight best independent shops in Ashfield – according to Chad readers
Published 29th Aug 2024, 15:06 BST
Your Chad asked readers on Facebook to share their thoughts on the best independent shop in Ashfield.
The following businesses were named by readers as of 2pm on Thursday, August 29.
This photo article aims to support independent businesses by sharing eight of your favourite shops…
1. Ian White's General Store
Ian White's General Store, located on Forest Road, Kirkby, was highly recommended by Chad readers. Photo: Ian White's General Store Facebook
2. Sauce & Brown
Sauce & Brown Menswear, located on Forest Road in Annesley, was mentioned several times by readers as another independent shop worthy of a mention. Photo: Sauce & Brown Facebook
3. Nana's Personalised Gifts
Nana's Personalised Gifts, in Sutton's Idlewells Shopping Centre, was recommended by readers. Photo: Nana's Personalised Gifts Facebook
4. Team Prom
Team Prom, located on Priestsic Road, Sutton, was recommended by readers. Photo: Team Prom Facebook
