Here are the crimes reported to police in Mansfield this week

These are the crimes reported in Mansfield between noon on November 5, and noon on November 12.

Oak Tree

Theft of motor vehicle

A moped was taken from Roston Close on November 5.

Burglary dwelling

A window on a back door was smashed in a bid to gain entry to a property on Holmesfield Walk. The incident occurred between 12pm and 5pm on Novembe 6.

Eakring

Burglary other than dwelling

A pushbike was taken from shed on Bentinck Street between 8am and 10am on November 5.

Theft other

An Apollo Twilight pushbike was taken from Asquith Primary School between 8:30am and 3:15pm on November 7.

Ravensdale

Burglary dwelling

A kitchen window was smashed and entry gained to a property on Gladstone Street on November 6. Money was taken from the property.

Theft from motor vehicle

A rear number plate was taken from a vehicle on Bath Lane on November 6.

Town centre

Theft other

At around 1pm on November 7, a purse was stolen whilst the victim was possibly at Card Factory.

A welfare trailer was stolen from the Kings Mill Industrial Estate between 4.30pm on November 11 and 8am on November 12.

Portland

Burglary dwelling

A downstairs window of a property on Moor Street was smashed in an attempted break-in on November 9. The letter box was ripped off and there was dirt on the door as if someone has tried to kick the door.

Berry Hill

Theft from motor vehicle

The lock was removed from a vehicle parked on Stone Bank in an attempted break in. The incident happened between 6:30pm on November 9, and 10:30am on November 10.

Robinhood

Theft other

At around 9:30pm on November 5 a mobility scooter was taken from Park Street.

A mobility scooter was taken from Slant Lane at around 9:30am on November 7.

Leeming Lane

Theft of motor vehicle

A motorbike was taken from Marples Avenue on November 6. The bike had a Blue Levers MIVV exhaust.

Burglary other than dwelling

Entry to a property on Leeming Lane North was attempted via side door using a tool like a chisel. Incident happened on November 10.

Grange Farm

Burglary dwelling

Incident reported November 6. A caller disturbed someone attempting to break into property by smashing the back door on Merryvale Drive.

Priory

Theft from motor vehicle

The front and back number plates were taken from a vehicle parked on Sherwood Court between 5pm on November 8, and 11:05am on November 9.

Incident reported on 11th November. Number plates were stolen from a vehicle parked on Welbeck Road on November 11.

Burglary other than dwelling

A garage was broken into on Park Road Mansfield Woodhouse and a power drill, charger and batteries were stolen.

Ladybrook

Burglary other than dwelling

Three males with their hoods up attempted to break into premises on Botnay Avenue on November 11.

Broomhill

Theft of motor vehicle

Three males tried to steal a motorbike from a drive on Colwick Close on November 9 at around 11:05pm. All males were between 5’05- 6’0 tall. Two were in grey tracksuits and one had a man bag. One male was slightly taller and wearing a multi coloured tracksuit, dark bottoms and light top.

Cumberland

Theft from motor vehicle

A van was broken into on Farndon Way at around 1:20am on November 10. The suspects are described as two white males aged 18-25, one in black and one wearing a grey hoodie. Access was gained by forcing rear doors open.

Sherwood

Theft from motor vehicle

Number plates were taken from vehicle parked on Debdale Gate on November 10.

Forest Town

Theft

Scrap metal men were seen taking items from a garden on Yew Tree Aveune.

If you have any information relating to the above criminal activity or have any CCTV footage that may be of any help, please contact the Nottinghamshire Police Safer neighbourhood team on Manssouthnpt@nottinghamshire.pnn.police.uk