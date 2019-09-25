Here are the crimes reported to police in Mansfield over the last week

Here are the crimes reported to police in Mansfield from noon on September 17 until noon on September 24.

Berry Hill

Theft from motor vehicle:

Rear number plates were stolen from a vehicle on Kings Stand on September 19.

Oak Tree

Theft other:

A transformer was stolen from a satellite dish on Roston Close some time between September 14 and 15.

Theft other:

A Voodoo mountain bike in black and grey with orange stickers was stolen from a property on Osmaston Walk. It was taken between midnight on September 17 and 8am on September 18. No further details known.

Theft other:

A blue and black Carrera vengeance bike was taken from outside premises on Jubilee Way South on September 20 at around 1.20pm.

Burglary other than dwelling:

An attempted break-in took place in an outhouse on Saxby Drive. The wooden frame around the door has been prised away with an unknown tool. The incident was reported on September 21.

Eakring

Theft from motor vehicle:

A vehicle was broken into on Little Barn Lane on Septmeber 22 around 3.05am. The offender is described as a female wearing a blue hoody with hood up, leggings with socks pulled up and trainers.

Lindhurst

Theft from motor vehicle:

Seven catalytic converters were reported stolen from Ransom Woods Business Park, between September 13 and 15.

Theft from motor vehicle:

A drivers licence, AA card and CDs were stolen from a vehicle parked on Southwell Road East on September 23.

Ladybrook

Theft from motor vehicle:

The front and rear number plates were stolen from a vehicle parked on Sheepbridge Lane. The incident took place between 11.30pm on September 18 and 7am on September 19.

Sherwood

Theft from motor vehicle:

The rear window of a vehicle parked on Beechill Crescent was smashed, and a Bosch SDS hammer drill was taken. The incident took place between 8pm on September 17 and 7.15am on September 18.

Theft of motor vehicle:

A Honda CBR motorbike was stolen on Chesterfield Road South between 10.15am and 10.45am on September 19.

Broomhill

Burglary dwelling:

A male entered a property on Dalestorth Avenue through an unlocked door at 11am on September 18. The male is described as white male, foreign accent. No further details known.

If you have any information about any of the above incidents, please contact the Nottinghamshire Police Safer neighbourhood team on Manssouthnpt@nottinghamshire.pnn.police.uk