Here are the crimes reported in Mansfield this week

Here are the crimes reported in Mansfield from noon on May 14, until noon on May 21.

Berry Hill

Burglary dwelling

House has been broken into on Millrise Road by prising a window open. This was reported on May 15, but could have happened anytime within the last five months. Nothing stolen.

Theft other

Plants were stolen from a front garden on Litchfield Lane on May 18.

Broomhill

Theft from motor vehicle

Vehicle broken into on Stafford Street overnight on May 14. Cash and electrical items stolen from within.

Vehicle broken into on Westfield Lane overnight on May 15. Cash and electrical items stolen.

Vehicle broken into on Fairholme Drive overnight on May 16. Sunglasses and tools stolen. No forced entry.

Vehicle broken into on Arundel Drive overnight on May 16. Nothing taken just an untidy search.

Cumberland

Burglary dwelling

Electrical items have been stolen from a house on Farndon Way on May 15.

Burglary other than dwelling

Beck Crescent had an outside shed broken into on May 16 but nothing taken.

Theft from motor vehicle

Wainwright Avenue had a car broken into overnight on May 13. Lose change has been taken and an untidy search performed.

A white Ford Transit van was broken into on Edingley Avenue. Van was left insecure and nothing taken just an untidy search.

Eakring

Burglary dwelling

On May 16 a resident witnessed someone steal an item from a front room on Mill Street.

Forest Town West

Theft other

On May 18 two childrens' scooters were stolen from the outside property on Tall Trees Caravan Park on Old Mill Lane.

Ladybrook

Theft from motor vehicle

A wallet was stolen from a vehicle on Cherry Grove early hours of May 15.

A vehicle on Beazley Avenue was broken into and clothing and a dash cam was stolen from within.

A vehicle was attempted to broken in on Sheepbridge Lane on May 19 but owner disturbed the offender. Nothing taken.

Burglary dwelling

A house was broken into on Browning Street on May 20. The back door was smashed and a x-box and cash was stolen from owners wallet.

Lindhurst

Theft of motor vehicle

A motor scooter was stolen from Treswell Court on May 14.

A Honda Motorbike has been stolen from Redruth Drive early hours of May 21.

Theft other

A mobility scooter was stolen from Tithby Court overnight on May 13.

A mobility scooter has been stolen from Willoughby Court overnight on May 20

A motorbike was stolen from Parkstone Avenue on the sometime through the night of May 20-21.

Between May 14 and 17 lead flashing has been stolen from a roof on Southwell Road East.

Pleasley Hill/Bull Farm

Theft from motor vehicle

In the early hours of May 15, two cars were broken into on Manderley Road. Small non value items were taken. CCTV shows this to be two white males but no further descriptions.

Portland

Theft other

Theft of a sack barrow on Moor Street. Caller suspects this to be a scrap metal van that has been doing its rounds.

Priory

Theft from motor vehicle

On May 15, a vehicle was broken into on Yorke Street Mansfield Woodhouse. A sat nav was stolen from inside.

On Millennium Green, Welbeck Road, Mansfield Woodhouse, two males were seen to be taking lead or wood from a property on May 18.

Ravensdale

Theft of motor vehicle

Report on May 18 on Chadburn Road of a vehicle found in the middle of the road with its tyre hanging off.

On May 15, a stolen motorbike has been found on Blake Crescent in Mansfield. This was reported by a member of the public.

Theft other

On May 18, a resident has reported that their washing is being stolen off of their washing line on Hibbert Road.

Warsop/Birklands/Church Warsop

Burglary dwelling

A report of a back door being kicked in on a property on Ridgeway Lane in Warsop. Report came in on May 20, but could have happened 10 days prior to being reported.

Theft other

At Gleadthorpe Cottages Meden Vale some new fence panels have been stolen from a property. This happened between May 17-18.