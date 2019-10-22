Here are the crimes reported in Mansfield this week

Here are the crimes reported to police from noon on October 15, to noon on October 22.

Portland

Theft from motor vehicle:

A wing mirror was stolen from a black BMW 3 series, and was reported on October 15.



Theft from motor vehicle:

Rear number plate taken from vehicle parked on Waverly Road on October 16.



Burglary other than dwelling:

Incident reported on the 16th October. During an unknown time frame, window to property on Kings Mill industrial estate was smashed. No further details known.



Burglary other than dwelling:

Premises on Abbey Industrial Park were broken into between 7pm and 7.30pm on October 20.



Town Centre

Theft other:

A pushbike was taken from the corridor of a flat complex on Albert Street, between 8pm on October 19 and 5am on October 20.



Berry Hill

Theft from motor vehicle:

A rear number plate was stolen from a vehicle parked on Nottingham Road on October 15.



Eakring

Burglary other than dwelling:

20 sheds were broken into on Racecourse allotments overnight on October 19.



Burglary other than dwelling:

A shed on Little Barn court was broken into between 10pm and 8am by breaking the padlock on October 21.

Stock image

Lindhurst

Theft from motor vehicle:

Registration plates were taken from rental vehicles on Southwell Road West. The incident occurred between 5pm on October 19, and 11am on October 21.



Theft of motor vehicle:

A Peugeot speed fight four in black was taken from a rear garden on Gunthorpe Court. The incident occurred between 11pm on October 20 and 11am on October 21.



Ravensdale

Burglary dwelling:

Someone entered a property on Terrace Road and took items from the front room, between 7pm and 9.30pm on October 15.

Oak Tree

Burglary other than dwelling:

The hinges were ripped off a shed door on Burbage Court, and a quad bike, Carrera pushbike and Dewalt battery drill were taken. The incident occurred between 8.30pm on October 19, and 7.30am on October 20.



Burglary other than dwelling:

A shed on Southwell Road West was broken into between 10.30pm on October 20, and 6.30am on October 21.



Burglary other than dwelling:

A shed on Southwell Road West was broken into on October 21. Entry was gained by pulling lock from shed door.



Forest Town

Theft from motor vehicle:

A handbag was taken from a car parked on Goldcrest Road, between 6pm on October 15, and 4.20am October 16.



Theft from motor vehicle:

Theft from car overnight on Caspian Close, between 3am and 4am on October 16.



A vehicle was broken into on Birchcroft Drive on October 19, and items were taken from within.



Warsop Burklands

Theft from motor vehicle:

A vehicle was broken into on Bradleys Yard on October 16. A Kindle, £25 in change a Samsung J5 mobile phone and two catalytic converters were taken.



Theft of motor vehicle:

A white Ford Transit Custom was stolen after the driver left the vehicle unattended for 30 seconds with the keys in the ignition. The incident happened on October 17.



Church Warsop

Burglary other than dwelling:

A Kirby hoover was taken from a summerhouse on Norfolk Close. The caller said this could have occurred during the last week, and the report was made on October 17.



Ladybrook

Burglary other than dwelling:

Two black Carrera fury bikes were taken from a shed on Bailey Crescent, between 1pm on October 17 and 4pm on October 21.

Theft from motor vehicle:

An unknown person drilled holes into back door of Ford Transit Van. the vehicle was found insecure on October 22.



If you have any information relating to the above criminal activity, please contact the Nottinghamshire Police Safer neighbourhood team on Manssouthnpt@nottinghamshire.pnn.police.uk