Here are the crimes reported in Mansfield over the last two weeks

GRANGE FARM

Theft from motor vehicle:

A vehicle was entered by unknown means on Kings Lodge Drive. A pink Michael Kors purse was taken. The description of the offender is of a white male wearing an orange boiler suit. A call was made to the police to report the crime on August 28 at 2:20am

Entry was gained to a vehicle on Sutton Road by smashing the back window, and golf clubs were taken. No further details are known. Report was made to police on August 31.

A vehicle was broken into on Millersdale Avenue. No damage was caused. A silver HP laptop and a black duffle bag were stolen. No further details are known. This occurred between 2pm on August 31 and 12:15pm on September 2.

Burglary other than dwelling:

A garage was broken into on Spinners Close. Bolt croppers were used to gain entry. A drill, two children’s bike and electric scooters were taken. The incident occurred between 9.30pm on August 28 and 8:15am on August 29.

A shed was broken into on Little Robins Court. Nothing was taken. The incident occurred between 1am and 4am on August 29.

Theft of motor vehicle:

A white ford transit long wheel based van was taken from Rannoch Drive. The incident occurred between 7am and 2.50pm on September 1.

CUMBERLANDS

Theft other:

A children’s scooter taken from outside premises on Jenkins Avenue.

BROOMHILL

Theft of motor vehicle:

A white Mercedes sprinter was taken from George Street. The incident occurred at 10pm on September 5, and 4:30am on September 6.

LEEMING

Theft of motor vehicle:

A red Kazuma 50 quad bike was taken from a property on Radbourne Street. A call made to the Police to report the crime happened on September 1.

MANSFIELD TOWN CENTRE

Theft from vehicle:

A vehicle was broken into on White Hart Street, no damage caused. A HP laptop was taken. The incident occurred between 3pm and 7pm on August 30.

RAVENSDALE

Theft from motor vehicle:

A vehicle was broken into on Windmill lane. Entry was gained by smashing window. Bags of clothing were taken. The incident occurred between 8.30pm on September 3 and 9.30am on September 4.

Burglary dwelling:

Entry gained into property on Sandy Lane. Entry gained via a smashed window. No further information known. Incident occurred between 19:00 hours on the 30th August and 09:20 hours on the 31st August.

Entry gained was into a property on Rufford Avenue via rear doors.The incident was reported to the police on September 1.

BERRY HILL

Burglary other than dwelling:

A garden shed was broken into on Berry Hill Road, and a pick axe was taken. The incident occurred between 7pm on September 5, and 6.45am on September 6.

A summer house and shed on Berry Hill Road were broken into by smashing the doors. A band saw was taken but no further details known. The incident was reported to the police on September 6.

Entry was gained to shed on Berry Hill Road via an insecure door. Nothing was taken. the incident occurred between 5pm on September 5 and 10am on September 6.

A shed was broken into on a property on Berry Hill Road. A jacket was taken and was later recovered. The incident was reported to police on Septmber 9.

A shed was broken into on Berry Hill Road. Entry was gained by breaking locks. An axe and hedge trimmer were taken. the incident occurred between 5pm on September 4, and 4.15pm on September 5.

A shed was broken into on Berry Hill Road. Entry was gained by an insecure door, and a heavy petrol lawn mower was taken. The incident occurred between 10pm on August 30 and 5.30pm hours on September 6.

A shed was broken into on Windsor road, and entry was gained using bolt croppers. The incident was reported to police on September 4.

Burglary dwelling:

A garage was broken into on Windsor road. Tools were taken, and the incident was reported to Police on September 5.

Theft other:

An Alpine 2.0 red mountain bike with black forks was taken from outside a property on Forest Avenue. The incident was reported to police between 9.25pm on August 31, and 2.25am on September 1.

Theft from motor vehicle:

A VRM plate was taken from a vehicle on Berry Hill Road. The incident occurred between 7pm on September 1 and 3pm on September 2.

Robbery:

A scooter was taken from a person on Berry Hill Sand Quarry. The incident was reported to police on September 5.

EAKRING

Theft from motor vehicle:

A vehicle was broken into on Hall Street, and a Samsung Galaxy A6 notepad was taken. The incident occurred between 5pm and 8pm on September 4.

Burglary dwelling:

Entry was gained to a property on Bentnick Street by forcing rear doors. The incident was reported to police on September 6.

Theft other:

A wheelie bin was stolen from Fredrick Street. The incident was reported to police on September 2.

OAK TREE LANE

Burglary dwelling:

Entry was gained to a property through an insecure window on Roston Court. A passport, bank card and wallet were taken.The incident occurred at 4.35am on September 2.

Keys were taken from the front door of a property on Thurley Walk. Nothing was taken. The incident occurred between 7pm on September 9, and 8am on September 10.

Theft of motor vehicle:

A white Sasiar Roster motorbike was taken from Morley Close. The incident occurred between noon and 1.45pm on September 4.

PORTLAND

Burglary dwelling:

A window was smashed on a property on Alexandra Avenue during an attempted break in. Nothing was taken. The incident occurred between 11pm on August 27 and 10am August 28.

Entry was gained to a property on Newton Street via the back door. The incident occurred between 1pm on August 29 and 09.30am on August 31.

PRIORY

Theft from motor vehicle:

Vehicle situated on Warsop Road. Catalytic converter taken. No further information available. Incident occurred 20:00 hours on the 5th September.

Burglary dwelling:

Entry was gained to a property on Sherwood Street via a patio door and a TV was taken. the incident occurred between 11am and 4pm on August 26.

LADYBROOK

Theft from motor vehicle:

Entry was gained to a vehicle on Kirkland Avenue. Tools including a crowbar were taken from vehicle.

Attempted theft from motor vehicle:

Two unknown males were seen to look around vehicle on Botany Avenue. No entry gained or items taken. Incident reported on the 27th August.

Burglary other than dwelling:

Entry was gained into a garden shed on Brick Kiln Lane. Garden shears and garden tools were taken. The incident was reported on August 30.

Theft of motor vehicle:

A blue BMW was taken from Layton Borroughs. Incident was reported to police on September 5.

ROBIN HOOD

Theft from motor vehicle:

Entry was gained to a vehicle situated on Trafalgar Square. An unknown amount of change and CDs were taken. The incident occurred between 4pm on August 28 and 10.30am on August 29.

Entry was gained to a vehicle on Piccadilly close. Food items and caps to vehicle were taken. The incident occurred on September 7 at 2.40am.

Entry was gained to a vehicle situated on Felton Avenue. Nothing was taken from vehicle and no damage was caused. The incident occurred on August 28 at 1.58am.

LINDHURST

Burglary other than dwelling:

A shed was broken into on Newark Close. Three alloy wheels for a BMW and a box of tools were taken. No further details known. The incident was reported to police on September 2.

