Here are the crimes reported in Mansfield in the last week

Here are the crimes reported to police in Mansfield, from noon on October 22, to noon on October 29.

Robin Hood

Theft from motor vehicle:

Holes were drilled into the back doors of a vehicle parked on Bullock Close. The vehicle's locks were also tampered with on October 22.

Theft other:

A bicycle was taken from Vale Road overnight, between October 21 to 22.

Pleasley Hill/Bull Farm

Theft from motor vehicle:

Both number plates were removed from a vehicle on Cranmer Grove. Police do not know the exact time the crime happened, but believe it may have occurred sometime between October 19-22.

Church Warsop

Theft other:

Two males attended an address on Rectory Road to sell fish, on October 24. After the victim made an order, one of the males returned to the address with a much larger order than what was made. The victim was then told that more money was owed, so left the male unattended in the kitchen whilst they went to fetch more cash. More money than what was needed was handed over and no change given. After the males left, the victim noticed more money had gone missing from the property.

The first male is described as a white male, late 50’s, 5’8 tall, large build, clean shaven, wearing a white overall with no company name. The second male is described as a white male, aged 40-50,5’9 tall stocky build, clean shaven, mousy brown hair, wearing a long white coat.

Theft of motor vehicle:

Between 1:35pm and 12:40pm on October 29, a van was stolen on Laurel Avenue. The keys were left in the van.

Ladybrook

Theft other:

A bike was stolen on October 24, from the front garden of a property on Harrington Street. The incident happened between 9pm on October 23 and 8am on October 24.

Theft other:

A victim reported the theft of a cash card, phone top up card, water card, and gas card from a bag, at around 2pm on October 27. Police did not provide details of where this occurred.

Sherwood

Theft other:

A bicycle was stolen from Clumber Drive around 10am on October 23.

Burglary dwelling:

Between 1am and 8am on October 25, entry to property was made on Sherwood Rise. A phone, Playstation, laptop, purse and bank cards taken.

Ravensdale

Theft other:

A green, yellow and black Carrera bike was stolen from Sandy Lane, between 2pm on October 22, and 6am on October 23.

Burglary dwelling:

A pushbike was stolen from a garden on Edgare Avenue, at around 2:10am on October 26.

Theft other:

A childs' frog bike was taken from a shed on the back garden of a property on Peck Hill. The incident occurred between October 24 and October 27.

Oaktree.

Theft from motor vehicle:

A vehicle was broken into overnight on The Dukeries between 10pm and 7am on October 23-24.

Theft of motor vehicle:

An unknown person tried to steal a motorbike from the rear garden of a property on Mappleton Drive on October 27.

Lindhurst

Theft from motor vehicle:

A vehicle was broken into on a drive at North Park, and two pairs of sunglasses were stolen. The incident occurred between 2pm on October 20, and 8.30am on October 22.

Theft from motor vehicle:

Number plates were taken from two vehicles on Southwell Road West on October 24.

Burglary other than dwelling:

A shed broken into on Dorset Way, overnight on October 27. Nothing was stolen but damage was caused to the locks.

Town Centre

Theft other:

A purse was stolen from Marks and Spencer's on October 26 between 11:30am and 12:30pm. The purs was secured in a ziplock shopping bag.

A purse was stolen in Mansfield Town Centre. Occurred between 12:00 and 12:30pm on October 28.

A Corolla bicycle worth around £300 was stolen from bottom of White Hart Street on October 29.

Portland

Theft other:

A crossfire hybrid pushbike was stolen between October 18-19, and was reported to police on October 28.

If you have any information relating to the above criminal activity, know the person responsible, noticed any suspicious activity prior to any incident, or have any CCTV footage that may be of any help, please contact the Nottinghamshire Police Safer neighbourhood team on Manssouthnpt@nottinghamshire.pnn.police.uk