Here are the areas of Mansfield with the highest levels of child poverty
Data published by the End Child Poverty coalition has highlighted the shocking levels of child poverty across Britain, including in Mansfield
Across Mansfield, 30 per cent of children are deemed to be living in poverty, after housing costs are taking into consideration.
These are the levels of children living in poverty in each ward area of Mansfield
1. Ransom Wood
214 are children living in poverty, or 49.9% before housing costs. With housing costs included, the number drops to 195 kids and 45.5%