Here are the areas of Mansfield with the highest levels of child poverty

Across Mansfield, 30 per cent of children are deemed to be living in poverty, after housing costs are taking into consideration.

These are the levels of children living in poverty in each ward area of Mansfield

1. Ransom Wood 214 are children living in poverty, or 49.9% before housing costs. With housing costs included, the number drops to 195 kids and 45.5%

2. Oak Tree 214 children (49.9%) are in poverty. When housing costs are added the number drops to 195 (45.5%)

3. Carr Bank 123 children, or 35.4% are living in poverty. This rises to 130 children, or 37.4% after housing costs.

4. Portland 204 children living in poverty, or 30.8%, rising to 233 (35.3%) after housing costs.

